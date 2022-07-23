By name and surname we are recognized throughout our lives. Some words that represent us and that we did not choose at first, but that can be changed, with some requirements, according to the Ministry of Justice. With this procedure you can modify the surnames, their order and the name.

Among the requirements when making a surname change is that the person affected by the change use and be known by the requested surname. The new surname(s) you are requesting must also legitimately belong to you and must not belong to a single line, but must be both paternal and maternal. Although there are some exceptions such as causing serious inconvenience or there is a risk that it will disappear. Nor should these requirements be met when there is a special procedure or when the applicant is subject to gender-based violence.

To request the change of surnames, you must have a justified cause. As long as it does not harm third parties, the request for the change of surnames must be made in the Civil Registry, where the birth registration is recorded.

Another change is due to the orthographic regulation of surnames. This modification can be made when the way in which the surnames are registered does not conform to the grammar and phonetics of the corresponding Spanish language.

In the case of the order of surnames, the Spanish system assumes that the parents will agree on the order of transmission before registration. In case of disagreement, the person in charge of the Civil Registry will agree on the order of the surnames according to the best interests of the minor.

Regarding the change of names, almost all are possible and only those that violate some prohibitions are rejected. No more than two simple names or one compound name can be imposed, nor can those that objectively harm the person. For this reason, those that with the combination with the name can be dishonorable, humiliating or denigrating are excluded. Those who make the identification confusing or mislead about sex, or attribute to a brother the name of another living brother, cannot be admitted either.

Among the requirements for the change of name, it must be done when requested by the interested party for habitually using a name other than the one that appears on the birth registration or for another just cause. Also when it has been imposed in violation of the established rules, whether it is the translation of a foreign name or rectified by the registration mention of sex.

Necessary documents



The change of name and surnames can be requested by the interested party if they are over 16 years of age or by their legal representatives if they are underage. You must present the request in the Civil Registry of the interested party’s address, although it can also be done through certified mail, sending it to the corresponding Civil Registry.

The necessary documentation will depend on the action to be carried out, since regarding the change of surnames, a written request must be submitted to the Ministry of Justice or the General Director of Registries and Notaries. The reason for the change must be stated, a literal certification of the birth registration and proof to prove the line from which the surnames come. In the case of an adaptation to other Spanish languages, the certificates of the corresponding Royal Academies must be presented.

To change the order of the surnames, a certificate of the marriage of the parents or their birth must be provided together with a declaration of mutual agreement by the parents on the change of the order of the surnames. If the applicant is of legal age, she must provide, along with the application, her birth registration certificate.

For the change of name, the request must be addressed to the Civil Registry, the Minister of Justice or the General Director of Notarial Registries. It is necessary to present a literal certification of the birth registration and a documentary proof that accredits the habitual use of the proposed name.