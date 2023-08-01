Almost everyone seems to hate the new logo and name of Twitter, with the exception of Elon Musk. Last week, the billionaire owner of the company got rid of the iconic blue and white icon that had represented the company for 17 years. The change wouldn’t be as much of a problem for users if he had kept any of the traditional colors, logos, or names, but Musk replaced all of that with a new one. x in black and white which makes finding the app on the phone a big problem.

Fortunately, @Belinduhpyne has revealed how users can switch to the classic icon, as long as they use a iphone. Basically, what users can do is create a shortcut on the home screen, upload a photo of the original logo of Twitter from Google and rename it. It’s quite simple!

I refuse to have the X app icon on my iPhone so I changed it back to the Twitter bird icon. And I’m going to show you how to change it too: pic.twitter.com/DK6okt7pPD — Belinduh Pyne (@belinduhpyne) July 30, 2023

The striking brand x it’s still all over the app itself, so there’s no way to completely get rid of the new branding. Users won’t be able to do anything to change that, but at least the app will be easier to find on the phone’s home screen! iphone! It’s not clear if other phone providers offer similar options, but users of iphone they have a way to bypass the new logo if they wish to do so.

Although the new logo x has been a source of frustration for users, it is also causing headaches for those who live near the headquarters of Twitter in San Francisco. Twitter user @realchrisjbeele shared a video of the building, which now sports a gigantic logo. x at the top that emits a bright white light with a powerful strobe effect. The video has garnered more than 37 million views since it was posted on Saturday, receiving thousands of likes and Retweets, with people sharing their support for residents frustrated by the light show. Clearly, that’s a much bigger hassle than a new logo on the phone screen, although that will require a more elaborate solution!

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: Excellent! She hadn’t thought about it, we could even put a rotten face of Musk as a logo.