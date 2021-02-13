It turns out that a problem that very few are aware of is the fact that the thermal paste on the consoles needs to be changed. And here we will provide you with a quick guide of what to consider for change the thermal paste on your Xbox at home. The truth is that this is a process that can be complicated in the big details, and delicate in the small ones. After all, to change the thermal paste on your Xbox you will have to open your console and have access to quite sensitive parts of it.

By this I mean that if you prefer not to take risks, take it where an expert will be perhaps the wisest of decisions. But if you are one of those who prefers to do things yourself, or want to save the cost of technical service, this little guide could give you an idea of ​​what you have to consider when you go to change the thermal paste of your Xbox. Which, it is worth saying, must be changed on a regular basis.

Some recommend changing the thermal paste on your Xbox (or any of your consoles) every 6 months. This is surely an exaggeration, and it also depends on the thermal paste you use. But it is something you should keep in mind. At least you should know that consoles do not usually bring a good amount of thermal paste, and that it is recommended that after it no longer has a guarantee, you evaluate the performance of your console in terms of heat dissipation, crashes and unexpected shutdowns. After 4 years of constant use, changing the thermal paste on your Xbox will be, very surely, a necessity.

How to change the thermal paste on your Xbox

This little guide will serve as the basis for the actual process of changing the thermal paste on your Xbox, leaving aside the initial disassembly process of the console. I will explain, however, the last steps in the disassembly process to access the CPU and the application of thermal paste. There are some basic materials that you should have on hand. At Amazon you can find a Screwdriver Kit, which includes T6 / T8 / T10 screwdrivers, and open pry tool, brushes and storage box.

As for the thermal paste you will need, you can choose the one of your preference. But one of the most recommended MX-4 that you can also buy on Amazon. You will also need isopropyl alcohol and cotton buds.

Zacro 12 Pcs T6 / T8 / T10 Screwdriver Kit, PS4 Disassembly Screwdrivers and Lever Open Tool, Brushes and Storage Box for Xbox one Xbox 360 Xbox One-X PS3 / PS4 and mobile parts

The Handle Torx Screwdriver is made of TPR and PP material, non-slip, with flexible cap, easy to use when holding by hand, comfortable for all kinds of electronic maintenance, orange and black handle, ergonomic design, to ensure the best transmission of force.

Professional opening T6 / T8 / T0 torx disassembly screwdrivers will protect your knob and small parts, make your repair and cleaning easier.

Access the processor

Disarm any Xbox (last generation) to change the thermal paste of your Xbox is a relatively simple process. Many of the videos that we can find on YouTube teach this step by step, which we will leave aside here so as not to unnecessarily extend this tutorial. The truth is that with the tool kit that we recommend you will have everything you need to access the interior of your Xbox and remove the plate from the interior metal support. When you only have your Xbox board in hand, the steps below work the same for an Xbox One S and an Xbox One X. These are the steps you must follow to access your processor:

The board must be taken from the heatsink and turned over completely On the other side you will find a clamp that is what holds the heatsink. This clamp holds it under pressure You must insert one of the thin screwdrivers through the gap between the clamp and the stop (there are a total of 4) Force must be applied, albeit very carefully, in the form of a lever in each of the 4 holes until the clamp separates. You must rotate the plate again and disconnect the fan. This is done by pulling a small plug that is in one of the corners of the plate next to the fan. You can then remove the heatsink.

Apply thermal paste

These are the steps that really matter to go through the process of changing the thermal paste on your Xbox.

At this point you should be able to see the processor covered by the thermal paste that you are going to remove. Dampen the swabs in isopropyl alcohol and gently and consistently remove the residue from the previous paste. Some of these may be attached to the heatsink that is attached to the processor. Then you must apply the thermal paste from the applicator on your processor. You should not always spend everything that comes in the applicator, in fact, most of the time half or less will suffice. After applying it, you should use the plastic spatula, with which you can evenly spread the thermal paste. Important: the thermal paste must remain on the processor, completing its entire surface. Once this has been achieved, put the heatsink in position and put the console back together.

These explanations may not be entirely clear, so it is always possible to refer to this video from Retro Renova where you can see the process of changing the thermal paste on your Xbox in action. In the video they do it specifically with an Xbox One S but in the channel they can also see it with an Xbox One X.