Guests arrived 30 minutes before check-in time at a traditional hot springs inn north of Tokyo. When they saw a sign asking customers to wait in their cars, they demanded to know why they couldn’t get their room keys sooner. The exchange, caught on a security camera, quickly erupted into shouting matches. It eventually ended outside on the ground — with the inn’s managing director on his knees, bowing deeply and apologizing.

It was an extreme example of what has increasingly become known in Japan as “kasuhara,” an anglicized abbreviation for “customer harassment.” While no country is immune to such behavior, service expectations are particularly high in Japan, where employees at upscale stores bow to customers as they leave.

It’s hard to gauge whether abusive incidents are actually on the rise. But in the wake of the pandemic’s disruption, company executives, labor unions and even the government are focusing on what they perceive as a scourge. The pressure is even more pressing as labor shortages have given workers more options to walk away if they feel mistreated.

Examples appearing in Japanese media have given rise to a sense that customers have gone too far, such as a viral video of a bus passenger who caused a 25-minute delay while berating the driver for being an “idiot” because he was dissatisfied with the seating options.

Some companies have begun putting up signs warning customers not to mistreat workers. They are drawing up rules about what counts as a legitimate complaint and what is unacceptable behavior that can be ignored.

In Japan, commuters are quick to apologize for any perceived transgression, such as when drivers apologize if a train is late. Workers for JR East, which operates suburban train lines around Tokyo, said they regularly endure verbal abuse from drunken midnight commuters confused about where to transfer or angry that tickets don’t work.

In 2022, the Ministry of Labor published a manual outlining what qualifies as customer harassment. Examples include “threatening with insinuations of exposure on social media or mass media” and “yelling loudly in the store.” Late last year, the government amended a 1948 law so that lodging operators can now turn away customers who harass employees.

Yuji Tanaka, the managing director at Yumori Tanakaya, the traditional Japanese inn where early-arriving customers verbally abused staff, said he wanted to preserve Japan’s “unique” service culture. But there are limits, he said: “I also want the other person to respect the service workers.”