Resident of Yekaterinburg Alla Chikinda officially through the registry office changed the patronymic to the match, becoming not Vasilievna, and Irinovna, RIA Novosti reports. According to her, she was inspired by the examples of other people who changed the derivative on behalf of her father to a matronym. “In fact, you can write anything in the“ middle name ”column. The main thing is that the ending should look like a middle name, ”the woman said. In practice, a person is most often assigned both the father’s surname and patronymic. “On average, fathers play a much smaller role in raising children than mothers. I thought it was a good idea to pay tribute to my mom, ”the woman added.

She said that the registry office was simply asked to indicate a new patronymic, without even asking her motives. So she became Alla Irinovna.