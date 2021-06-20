The teleworking that many had to resort to as a result of the pandemic revealed the old home computers, both notebooks and desktops, they do not have sufficient technical characteristics to fulfill the work tasks.

In a context of high demand and product shortages, prices around PC hardware –motherboard, RAM memories, processors and especially video cards for crypto mining– quickly escalated into retailers, e-commerce stores, and specialty stores.

But unlike what is believed, it is not necessary to allocate a large sum of money to upgrade the equipment. You can even achieve by choosing an SSD storage drive, and if it is one with NVMe connection the difference in speed and performance is considerably much greater.

The appearance of the SSD

One of the biggest changes in recent years in the world of hardware, was undoubtedly the arrival of solid state drives or SSD (Solid State Drive).

Thanks to much faster transfer and read speeds than traditional mechanical discs, with them computers not only start the operating system in seconds, but they are also much faster opening programs and working with them.

Computers older than 5 years are like new with an SSD. Foto PxHere.

The popularity of the most modern protocol and is optimized for the high speeds of the new SSD disks came in 2006 from the hand of Samsung, however its origin dates back to 1991.

Its development was carried out by a consortium of manufacturers specifically for SSD drives in order to exceed the write speed limit imposed by the SATA connection mechanical discs. The key is a much more efficient language for storage devices and the PC to communicate.

Currently, SSDs are absolutely recommended for all users. In fact, the vast majority of new computers already come with one from the factory and the user is even updating them for a capacity issue, but the difference that the use of one of these units produces compared to the traditional hard disk is indisputable. .

“The performance in a computer it depends exclusively on the slowest subcomponent. So, if you have the most powerful next-generation processor and deep down you have a mechanical disk, performance will always be limited, “said José Luis Fernández, Kingston’s Technology Manager for SSA, to the newspaper. Clarion.

By having an SSD storage drive that is between 5 and 30 times faster than a conventional disc, the differences in the overall performance it brings are reflected in both the basic tasks as in the heaviest, like playing video games or editing videos, among other things.

The leap in quality: NVMe SSDs



Two decades later and to further improve the performance of storage disks, the NVMe protocol (Non-Volatile Memory Express). This open standard uses the PCI-Express connections to connect the storage drive to the motherboard in M.2 card shape.

Unlike those that use the SATA port, NVMe storage drives have the flexibility to be powered directly from the motherboard and use access times similar to those of RAM.



A computer user can install an NVMe M2 SSD disk in a laptop without having much computer knowledge. Photo: capture.

PCI-e connections are characterized by having multiple channels (or “lanes”). Just as more cars can circulate on a highway than on a route, that is why the PCI-e will be able to send data faster. By being able to use them all in parallel, the reading and writing speed is much faster on an NVMe disk than on a SATA one.

“The characteristic of the NVMe SDDs is that it is gradually becoming the most popular format over SATA, which is the traditional one, and is the one that is shared with the mechanical disk. The advantages of the M2, which are now also called in BBM for their interface are much faster still, As minimum 4 times faster than SATA conventional ”, clarifies the Kingston specialist.

How do I identify if my notebook supports an NVMe M2 SSD?

A notebook motherboard may or may not have M2 connectors for these ultra-fast storage drives. For that, it will be necessary to take into account certain motherboard identifiers.



The NVMe SSD connector is identified by the letter M at one end. Photo: capture.

First of all, notebooks with a mechanical disk have default support for SSD disksas they both connect through the SATA port. Meanwhile, the NVMe M2 being more innovative are available in more current equipment, for example those that have Intel or AMD Ryzen chip from 6th generation (2015).

Another key piece of information is in the number of slots that has the connector of this ultrafast storage memory. If it has only one (M), this unit will be able to connect with a PCIe / NVME storage device. If you have two (M and B) it is for a SATA storage device.



Solid state drives in SATA and NVMe format. Photo Kingston

Currently, Western Digital, Gigabyte, Kingston, Spectrix, Samsung, Seagate, and Corsair are some of the brands that sell this kind of product on official sites or ecommerce stores in Argentina.

As is often the case with this type of hardware, prices vary according to storage capacity. For example, one of 256GB can be obtained at a value close to 6 thousand pesos, while the 2TB from 75 thousand.

Thus, it is worth clarifying a question: both SATA and NVMe are much faster than traditional mechanical disks, with which, either of the two upgradesResult in a substantial improvement in performance.

But if you are in the possibility of choosing and you have an M2 port, it is probably a good option to go for an NVMe to be even more covered and give a longer useful life to our equipment.

