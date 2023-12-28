EA Sports FC 24 It was launched on the market last September. It was undoubtedly one of the most anticipated titles by video game and football lovers, and it is also the first installment of the series. EA Sports after having ended his relationship with the FIFA.
Now, one of the most common questions for several video game players is how to change a soccer player's position. It is normal for a footballer to be able to play several positions on the field of play, going from defender to pivot or winger. Within EA Sports FC 24 both defenders, midfielders and forwards can learn new positions in the Career Mode.
First of all, open your Career Mode. Then go to the tab Template and click Template Center to later select the player you want to change position. Immediately press Development plan and then press R2 or RT (depending on whether you play on PS or Xbox) and select a position so it can grow.
Once this is done, the game will show a countdown of weeks until you can change the position, so you will receive an email confirming the change. After that, return to the tab Template Center of the player until you see the option appear 'Change Position'. Select it and press Developmentthen press Triangle or A to confirm the change.
In the end, your player will be able to change positions in the Career Mode after only two weeks of training. This is how after a few games, your midfielder will be able to be a forward or winger without any problem. However, if you go too far in wanting to be smart, this could even take a year, as the page has shared Dexterus by ensuring that in his games his midfielders took 300 weeks to transition to defense. Therefore, make sure that the selected element can easily fit the role you want to play it, otherwise you will waste a large part of your transfer budget.
