First of all, open your Career Mode. Then go to the tab Template and click Template Center to later select the player you want to change position. Immediately press Development plan and then press R2 or RT (depending on whether you play on PS or Xbox) and select a position so it can grow.

In the end, your player will be able to change positions in the Career Mode after only two weeks of training. This is how after a few games, your midfielder will be able to be a forward or winger without any problem. However, if you go too far in wanting to be smart, this could even take a year, as the page has shared Dexterus by ensuring that in his games his midfielders took 300 weeks to transition to defense. Therefore, make sure that the selected element can easily fit the role you want to play it, otherwise you will waste a large part of your transfer budget.