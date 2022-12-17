By coincidence, sometimes a situation arises in life when a person is forced to celebrate the New Year alone, for example, being away from his family. It can be difficult to figure out how to spend a holiday in this case, which most people celebrate with their families. However, loneliness is not at all a sentence for celebration. Izvestia has collected the best ideas on how to spend the New Year with yourself.

How to find a company in the New Year 2023

It is not at all necessary to doom yourself to loneliness on the day of the holiday. In every city there are people who are looking for company for the New Year and strive to unite with like-minded people. Appropriate discussions are created on social networks and on city forums, users get to know each other, choose a place and create their own companies. Sometimes meeting a holiday in a new company turns out to be a fateful decision, followed by interesting acquaintances and future communication.

The company can also be found through district and city chats, write to neighbors or classmates. It often happens that the interlocutors are also in search of a company or will be happy to accept another person.

Some cafes and restaurants organize special meetings on New Year’s Eve where people get to know each other and even look for a couple. As a rule, you need to check the information on the Internet in advance and register for the event.

How to celebrate the New Year 2023 alone

If the option of celebrating a new calendar milestone alone doesn’t scare you, there are plenty of ways to spend the New Year on your own and without companions. A holiday can be an occasion to take care of yourself, order or cook your favorite food, bring comfort to your home and watch your favorite films that you don’t have enough time for on weekdays. And by turning on New Year’s songs, you can dance and sing along as you like, because no one will see, hear or judge.

With loved ones, you can call via video link and remotely raise glasses in honor of the arrival of 2023.

Where to go alone in the New Year 2023

And for those who do not want to spend the holiday at home, New Year’s Eve provides many opportunities – after all, the whole of Russia does not sleep, meeting the holiday. People gather in city squares, congratulating each other on the New Year, youth companies walk in the parks, fireworks bloom in the sky with bright colors.

In Moscow and St. Petersburg on the night of January 1, there will be night bus tours along the decorated streets. Passengers will sing New Year’s songs right in the cabins and celebrate the holiday with glasses of champagne. They offer city guides and other original excursions to festive locations.

On New Year’s Eve, restaurants, cultural venues, cinemas, parks will present a festive program. In some cities, it will even be possible to visit New Year’s fairs.

Travel lovers can go to another city right on New Year’s Eve and celebrate the holiday on board an airplane or in a train cabin with random fellow travelers. You can even go from one time zone to another and celebrate the New Year several times.

Earlier, Izvestia collected ideas for those who want to celebrate the New Year 2023 at home with their families. What to do with all family members, what is better to serve on the festive table and how to prepare for the chimes – in a special material.