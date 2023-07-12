The importance of psychology in criminal investigation is today a totally indisputable fact. The creation of statistical bases on the behavior of criminals, their ways of stalking and murder are the main thread of countless series and films of inexhaustible success. But it was not always like this, before the creepy Hannibal Lecter became part of our collective imagination, there were hardly any scientific methods to deal with the most complicated cases.

For example, ‘profilling’ techniques (profiling offenders to identify them) began with the FBI’s Behavioral Sciences Unit in 1972. Barely fifty years ago, agents Patrick Mullany and Howard Teten began interviewing murderers and serial rapists to try to understand what motivated them and if there was a pattern to their behaviors. These names will sound familiar to more than one series fan since ‘Mindhunter’, from Netflix, is inspired by their findings.

FBI headquarters in Quantico and early profilers Howard Teten and Patrick Mullany.



c.commons







The results obtained by this first team led to the expansion of the individual work model. This is how the Violent Criminals Apprehension Program (VICAP) was created, with which databases were prepared that analyzed the particularities of crime scenes and related them to the characteristics of the criminals. An important contribution of his investigations was the division between organized serial killers, which would correspond to psychopaths, such as the aforementioned Hannibal or the popular Dexter, and the disorganized, more typical of psychotic subjects.

The advances in the field of criminalistics did not stop there and at the end of the 20th century they crossed the pond. At the University of Liverpool, Britain, Professor David Canter developed the ‘psychology of research’, a technique that turned research on a twist and made it even more difficult for bad guys to get away with it.



David Canter, founder and director of the International Academy for Research in Psychology.



c.commons







Professor Canter’s method was a great turnaround because compared to the development of protocols or profiles that define ways of acting for criminals based on statistical studies of crimes, it places the accent on observable behavior. Therefore, he considers a good collection of information on the relevant actions of the criminal to be fundamental, which are then compared with bases and finally concludes with an identification of common elements that allow establishing links between the crimes.

Based on this systematic analysis of the crime variables and their subsequent interpretation, the author established ‘the theory of the circle’, thanks to which it is possible to find out where the offender resides with considerable reliability. Obviously, we are referring to criminals who commit various crimes. The so-called “serial”.

How Canter’s Circle is Drawn



This geographic profile is based on the assumption that criminals will commit crime in areas they know and feel comfortable in, but not exactly where they reside. Canter suggests that if all the crimes committed by a criminal fall within a circle, it is likely that his home or base is within that same circle.

This deduction, based on the ‘criminal consistency hypothesis’, means that people, including offenders, act consistently over time and in different situations, so the way in which a crime is committed reflects daily behavior as well as motivations. In this hypothesis there are two differentiated parts: the ‘interpersonal consistency’ that is maintained in the victim-offender interaction and the ‘spatial consistency’ that identifies the geographical area in which the crime is committed.

That is to say, when a person commits a crime, he has a stable behavior in his interaction with the victim and in the places where he acts. The great discovery is that many criminals were indeed based within that circle. The theory became famous when Canter applied it to the case of the Train Rapist. A stalker who attacked several women in London between 1982 and 1986 and was identified among more than two thousand suspects.

APPLICATION OF THE CIRCLE OF CANTER TO THE CASE OF THE RAPIST FROM LONDON Location of crimes Lives in Kilburn or Cricklewood Member of a fight club APPLICATION OF THE CIRCLE OF CANTER TO THE CASE OF THE LONDON RAPE John Duffy, the ‘Rapist’ of the train’ Lives in Kilburn or Cricklewood Member of a fight club APPLICATION OF THE CIRCLE OF CANTER TO THE CASE OF THE LONDON RAPE Location of crimes Lives in Kilburn or Cricklewood Member of a fight club John Duffy, the ‘Train Rapist’

Criminal ‘loitering’ and ‘travellers’



Obviously the circle is not infallible. The same author does not rule out that a criminal acts in areas that are outside the circumference, but the chances of this happening are less. It is more plausible that he moves away from his residence to avoid being recognized but not enough to feel safe and be able to return home when he has committed a crime. This type he designates as “marauders”; while the “travellers” would be those who travel the furthest to carry out their actions.

The ‘research psychology’ found through statistical comparisons that there is also a relationship between the type of crime and the ‘circle theory’, so that in more than 80% of the cases investigated, the offender is a loitering type and the theory has more force. But this figure decreases slightly in the case of rapists and arsonists.

REPETITION MODEL OF THE DELINQUENT ‘MAROADERS’ The location of the domicile of the criminal in the epicenter of the zone where he commits a crime, as stated in the Canter’s theory is fulfilled with greater percentage according to the type of crime REPETITION MODEL OF THE DELINQUENT ‘MAROADERS’ The location of the criminal’s residence in the epicenter of the area where he offended, as As Canter’s theory says, it is fulfilled with higher percentage according to the type of crime REPETITION MODEL OF THE ‘MAROADER’ CRIMINALS The location of the criminal’s residence in the epicenter of the area where he commits a crime, as as Canter’s theory says, it is fulfilled with a higher percentage according to the type of crime

The ‘circle theory’ arrives in Spain



The Canter geographic profile was used for the first time in Spain in 1999, it was in the Valencian Community. The investigation into the case of the Castellón murderer was at a standstill when the security forces decided to consult Vicente Garrido. The young professor of Criminal Psychology at the UV, trained in Quantico, related different crimes that at first did not seem to have been committed by the same perpetrator: two 25-year-old girls disappeared in nightclubs and three prostitutes found in swampy areas. He drew up a psychological profile of the murderer: “a young, single man, who probably lives with his parents, with a stable job and perfectly integrated into his work and family environment.” Garrido concluded that he was facing a criminal of the “prowler” type and knowing that the statistics were on his side, he carried out a geographical profile that allowed him to conclude that the criminal lived in Castellón.

A few months later, an incident caught the attention of investigators. A young woman reported that the night before she had tried to suffocate her by a good-looking and polite man. The neighbors, alerted by the resistance of the young woman, put the kidnapper to flight but not before photographing the license plate. When analyzing the event, the security forces reached Joaquín Ferrándiz Ventura, a 35-year-old single man who worked for an insurance company and lived with his mother in Castellón. He fit the profile drawn up by Garrido so well that the police did not doubt that they were facing the elusive murderer they had been looking for for years. This suspicion was confirmed when they saw that he had served a sentence for rape. The success of the criminal psychologist Vicente Garrido was an accolade for research psychology techniques and more specifically for Canter’s ‘circle theory’.

Computer science joins the hunt



At present, these techniques are not only still being applied, but they have more successes than ever due to their implementation in computer systems that allow cross-interactive consultations with geographic information to facilitate the capture of criminals.

The Draganet program, also created by Canter, has the objective of establishing the criminal’s place of residence based on the locations of their attacks. The crucial advantage of this software is that it does not indicate a single location but rather paints multiple possibilities on the map, thus maximizing the chances of success. Its algorithm, which was established after studying different serial killers, generates a heat map where the areas with a greater or lesser probability of another crime are identified, as well as the location of the criminal’s base.



Screenshot of the Rigel geoprofiling program.



C.Commons







Draganet is not alone in the cybercriminal world, Rigel, Predator and Crimestat are also computer programs that act in a similar way to make the fight against crime more effective thanks to the tools that we have at our disposal today.