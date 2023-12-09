Saturday, December 9, 2023, 10:22 p.m.



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

When carrying out a procedure with Social Security, one of the most convenient ways to avoid having to go to an office is to use the platform it has. Through this portal, you can request electronically the main services related to pensions and benefits managed by the National Social Security Institute (INSS), such as retirement, birth benefits or the Minimum Living Income.

On this website, one of the most common ways to access is through the digital certificate or the Cl@ave system, however, if you do not have these two tools to enter said platform, you should know that you can also carry out these procedures in a quick and easy way.

To do this you will only need a cell phone, computer or any device that has internet access and has a camera since during the process you will have to take a photo. In addition, it is also essential to have access to an email, if you have an email you can use that of a family member or friend.

How to access the procedures



The first step is to enter the Social Security website and click on the ‘Social Security Benefits’ section and scroll down to the ‘Services available without certificate’ option. First of all, you will find a search engine where you can search for the procedure you need to carry out. Afterwards you will be able to consult available procedures organized by themes: national pensions, family, international pension, temporary disability, health care, IMV, declarations and certificates.

You can also perform a search by type of procedure: all, application, declaration or variation of data and access the most common procedures directly.

Once the benefit is selected, a screen will open where you can directly download the corresponding application form in PDF format that must be filled out. This includes instructions to complete it correctly, as well as a list of the documentation to provide in each case.

Once the form has been filled out and saved, the submission process will begin by clicking on the blue button that says ‘Send request’. Once in the shipping area, it will be necessary to identify yourself through three very simple steps:

1- Email validation. A verification code will be sent to the indicated address to guarantee receipt of communications via email.

2- Validation of the DNI/NIE attaching a photograph of both sides of the identity document.

3- Photo of the applicant (selfie) in real time showing the DNI/NIE. It can be done from the device on which the procedure is being carried out or scan a QR code with another device that has a camera.

Once the identity is confirmed, comments related to the procedure can be added and the details of the province and municipality of residence can be indicated. Next, the duly completed application form must be attached, accompanied by supporting documentation. If the form has not been previously downloaded, it can be downloaded and filled out at that time.

Finally, and as a prior step to confirming the shipment, you will have to sign the application without having to print the form. The request is signed through an email code and is done manually in digital format through the touch screen or with the cursor depending on the device you are using.

Currently, all the procedures included in this new platform include the form request in PDF format with the exception of the IMV request, which redirects to the specific website for requesting this benefit and the request for healthcare assistance for which it has been created. designed a specific web form. In this second case, when accessing the service we will see an information screen with requirements, documentation and detailed description, as well as frequently asked questions.

Summary and confirmation



Before formalizing the shipment, all the data can be checked, as well as the documentation. If an error is detected, the system allows you to go back to correct it or formalize the shipment if everything is correct.

Once the request has been sent, you will receive confirmation and a verification code with which you can check the status of your procedure and/or provide more documentation for it later. Both the code and the complete summary of the application will also arrive by email to the address determined above.