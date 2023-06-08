Of Luca Marine

I am 68 years old, suffer from severe coxarthrosis and will have to undergo total hip arthroplasty. After his resignation he will have to continue his physiotherapy but I live in a small village in the hills, I don’t have a car and I have great difficulty getting around. What can I do?

He answers Luca Marinecoordinator of the rehabilitation area of ​​the City of Pavia Institute of Care and Adapted Motor Activity Laboratory, University of Pavia

There primary coxarthrosis a degenerative process that affects the coxo-femoral joint and is manifested by pain radiating to the ipsilateral knee. It’s about one of the most important forms of osteoarthritis, both for the frequency with which it occurs (7.7% of the general population over the age of 65), and for the serious disability that follows. Like all forms of osteoarthritis, that of the hip also has a chronic degenerative evolution which consumes the cartilages that cover the femoral head and the acetabulum, the circular bone cavity of the hip in which the femoral head is inserted. Total hip arthroplasty is one of the most effective surgical procedures and used for people with severe hip osteoarthritis; one year after the operation, 90% of those operated were satisfied. See also Fedemo, 'do more to assist congenital bleeding disorders'

However people tend to keep it incorrect movement patterns, previously adopted to compensate for the weakness and pain caused by the pathology. Because of this physiotherapy must start early, from the first post-surgery day, and continue until the complete recovery of functionality and correct motor patterns, necessary for walking and carrying out the activities of daily life. As far as you are concerned, assuming there are no physical therapists who can come directly to your home, know that there are technological tools that allow you to carry out physiotherapy at homemaintaining the fundamental and irreplaceable contact with the team that will follow you in your treatment path.

You can inquire about the offer of tele-rehabilitation services which, using a web platform, allow you to connect from home with the physiotherapist and carry out the exercises under his supervision. Alternatively, you can rent one of the dedicated systems that use inertial sensors or the video camera of your pc/tablet/mobile phone. For example, wearing a small sensor and using a dedicated tablet, will be guided in the execution of the exercises programmed by the physiotherapist. In case you need to carry out sessions of electrostimulation of hypotonic musclesthere are apps that allow the physiotherapist to program the treatment parameters and monitor the progress of the sessions.