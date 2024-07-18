He aging It is a natural part of a human process, when reaching this stagemany people need to be cared foras the ability to be self-sufficient in various areas, such as eating, dressing, grooming, decreases, and there are even those who can no longer live alone.

Become adult caregiver It is a vocational task; the caregiver must know what the needs are in order to provide them and also provide activities so that adults can continue enjoying a full and happy life.

Caring for an elderly person Living at home requires dedication and commitment, but with the right measures, it is possible to ensure their well-being and improve their quality of life. By following these recommendations, you will not only protect their physical health, but also their emotional and cognitive well-being, creating a safe and loving environment where they can age with dignity and happiness.

This is the list of priorities to take into account when caring for an elderly person

Identifying the needs of the elderly

The first step in caring for an older adult is to identify their specific needs.According to the World Health Organization (WHO), older adults are those who are 60 years of age or older and may experience a decline in their organic and psychological functions. This makes them more vulnerable to diseases such as dementia, diabetes, heart disease, and more.

It is essential to assess aspects such as nutrition, hygiene, socialization, personal care, medication intake, and medical check-ups. It is also important to consider immobility or the need to adapt the structure of the house to prevent falls.

Establish a daily routine

Daily routine provides structure and security for older adults. Setting schedules for activities such as bathing, meals, taking medications, and exercise can help maintain order and reduce stress. Older people tend to feel more comfortable and secure in a predictable environment, which also motivates them to stay active.

Maintain good hygiene and clothing

Good hygiene is essential to prevent diseases and promote a healthy lifestyle. It is necessary to establish a routine that includes care of the skin, genital and anal areas, hair, teeth, nails, and ears. In addition, it is important to ensure that the older adult wears appropriate clothing for the weather and receives help with dressing if necessary.

Provide healthy food

Nutrition is a critical aspect of caring for older adults. It is essential that their diet is balanced and rich in macronutrients (carbohydrates, proteins, and fats), micronutrients (vitamins and minerals), and fiber. In addition, they should consume at least two liters of liquids a day. For those with difficulty chewing or swallowing, food can be prepared in the form of porridge or puree.

Promote physical activity

Physical activity helps maintain autonomy and independence. Simple exercises such as walking for 10 minutes three times a day can be very beneficial. Physical activity not only improves cardiorespiratory and muscular functions, but also has mental and emotional benefits, reducing the risk of depression.

Stimulate cognitive ability

Cognitive decline is common in older age, affecting memory, perception and attention. To delay this deterioration, it is recommended to do cognitive exercises such as solving sudokus, crossword puzzles, coloring, crafts, and playing cards. These activities help keep the brain active and stimulated.

Create an atmosphere of peace and tranquility

A calm and stress-free environment is vital for the health of older adults. Family plays a crucial role in providing emotional support and promoting socialization. Expressing affection and acknowledging their contributions within the family environment can make them feel valued and loved.

Take precautions to avoid falls

Falls are a leading cause of hospitalization and death in older adults. It is essential to make adjustments at home to prevent them, such as ensuring good lighting, removing loose rugs, installing handrails on stairs and grab bars in the bathroom, and keeping spaces free of obstacles.

Administering medications correctly

Older adults often have multiple illnesses and take multiple medications.It is crucial to follow medical advice and not stop taking medication without consulting a professional. Keeping track of your medications on a daily basis and performing regular check-ups can prevent complications.

Precautions against COVID-19

Given the vulnerability of older adults to COVID-19, it is important to take preventive measures such as limiting social interactions, encouraging handwashing, wearing masks, and frequently disinfecting surfaces. In addition, people should be alert to the symptoms of COVID-19 and seek immediate medical attention if they appear.

Open communication and family agreements

Talking openly with your family members about each other’s responsibilities and expectations is crucial to avoid misunderstandings and resentments. It’s important to reach clear and fair agreements about who will take care of which tasks, taking into account the capabilities and availability of each family member.

Maintain social connection

Social isolation can be very detrimental to older people. Encourage interaction with family, friends, and neighbors. Encourage participation in social activities or senior support groups.

Love, attention and affection: Above all, remember that the most important thing is the love and affection you give your family member. Spend time with them, listen carefully, offer words of encouragement and show your affection through small gestures and details.

Caring for the caregiver: The fundamental pillar

Caring for an elderly person at home also means taking care of ourselves. The caregiver’s well-being is essential to providing adequate and long-lasting care. It is important to:

Delegate tasks: Seek support from family, friends, or professional care services to ease the burden and allow for moments of respite.

Prioritize self-care: Maintaining a healthy diet, engaging in regular physical activity, and getting enough rest are essential aspects of the caregiver’s physical and mental well-being.

Seek emotional support: Don’t hesitate to seek emotional support from family, friends, support groups, or mental health professionals if you experience stress, anxiety, or feelings of being overwhelmed.