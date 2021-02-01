In recent weeks, Xbox Live Gold has given a lot of talk among users of Microsoft consoles. On the one hand, because after several months with very discreet titles, the month of February will feature high-quality titles, such as Gears 5, the latest installment of the franchise that is currently in the hands of The Coalition.

On the other hand, the controversy that arose due to the announcement of the subscription price hike led the community to sink into such a high level of criticism that it finally led the company to take a step back and keep prices as as they were until today, with the important addition that now the free top lay titles. However, and despite this, there may be users who do not want to continue being registered in the service, either for financial reasons or because they are not a regular multiplayer player, that is why from Somosxbox we tell you how to cancel your Xbox Live Gold subscription.

How to cancel the Xbox Live Gold subscription?

How to cancel the Xbox Live Gold subscription?

As we have mentioned, there may be several users who do not want to continue being subscribers of this service, something that can happen especially for those users who only play single player titles. That is why we tell you what are the steps to follow to unsubscribe from the service, for which you will have to perform the following steps from the computer:

Enter in the Xbox official website Sign in with your Xbox Live account. Click on the profile photo and select “Services and subscriptions” Click on “manage” in the Xbox Live Gold subscription, and then click “cancel”. Choose the “finish now and get a refund” option. Confirm to finish the whole process.

Last updated on 2021-01-31. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

How to cancel the automatic subscription to Xbox Live Gold?

Just as there are players who do not want to continue being registered, there may be others who simply want to subscribe during certain months, depending on the games that the service offers. Therefore, we also tell you what are the instructions to know how to disable automatic charges.

Enter in the Xbox official website Sign in with your Xbox Live account Click on the profile photo and select “Services and subscriptions” Click on “manage” on the Xbox Live Gold subscription, and then click on “cancel” Choose the option “do not charge my subscription on” the expiration date set, to avoid automatic charging. Confirm to finish the process.

Consequences of canceling my Xbox Live Gold subscription

What happens if I cancel my Xbox Live subscription? As we have commented a few lines above, the cancellation of the Xbox Live Gold subscription would lead to the loss of online functions on any Xbox console. However, with the recent update of the service that we mentioned, and unlike what happened so far, players will be able to enjoy free to play titles.

Xbox Live – 20 EUR Gift Card [Xbox Live Código Digital] Alternative to paying for your purchases by credit card – add funds to your XBOX wallet without using a credit card.

Always the perfect gift – this product can be purchased as a gift without the need for a personal XBOX account. Let your loved ones choose the content they want

Buy and redeem in just a few minutes – after completing your order, you will receive an email with detailed instructions on how to redeem your code.

Last updated on 2021-01-31. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Another important aspect to highlight about the consequences of canceling the Xbox Live Gold subscription is that we will automatically lose the rights to enjoy the Games with Gold that we have redeemed while we were subscribers of the service. This does not mean that those games will disappear from our account, but that we will not have access to them until we have a subscription to Xbox Live Gold again.

And that’s all we had to tell you about how to unsubscribe from Xbox Live Gold, and the consequences that may ensue. If you have any questions, do not hesitate to leave them in the comments.