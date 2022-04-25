If you have been aware of the news, you may have wondered how to cancel netflixsince his most recent changes are not entirely pleasing to subscribers.

In addition to having greater competition that monopolizes the market, this streaming platform is facing a drastic drop in users who exceeds 200,000and from what we see will continue to increase.

Unsubscribing is very simple, and below we explain how to cancel Netflix in a few steps and without complications.

The first step is to log into your account from your computer or cell phone. Once inside, scroll to the top right and click on your profile image.

Access the section ‘Bill’ to display all related options. Here you will find your personal data and even the assigned card.

Keep going down and you will see the option highlighted ‘Cancel Membership’click on it and you will have completed the process.

ANDn PC you will see the option on the left side.

It should be noted that you will have access to the service until your billing period ends, but once it expires you will not be able to access the content.

How to cancel Netflix without a card?

In this case, things are simpler and you do not need to follow the previous procedure, since, since the payment is not directly debited, all you have to do is wait for the contracted period to expire.

This applies if you contracted the service through a prepaid card, so it’s just a matter of patience.

How to cancel Netflix through a cable service?

There are internet and television companies that offer a subscription included in their packages. If this is your case, the cancellation process can be more cumbersome.

When you follow the initial steps that we mentioned, you will notice that the unsubscribe button does not exist, and this is because your income was made through an agreement with your provider.

In this case, the only option is to go to the offices of the company that sold you the package and request that your membership be removed from Netflix. Pay close attention because possibly the cost will remain and you will only lose a benefit.

This service of streaming It is still looking for a way to reposition itself among the subscribers’ taste, although we doubt that it will achieve it by sanctioning shared accounts and raising prices.

Do you plan to continue with your service or are you already looking for how to cancel Netflix? Tell us in the comments and follow us on our social networks for more news.