Here’s how to calm even the most restless puppy

It sometimes happens that our puppies have suffered trauma as children or suffer from fears and phobias just like us humans. In this case, the presence of the owner to reassure them in the event of a crisis is essential. How to calm a scared dog? Do’s and Don’ts to help him?

Photo source from Pixabay

When you adopt a dog it might be shy or be afraid, because it is a completely new situation for him. Especially if he comes from the street or from a dramatic situation, he may no longer trust people. Or be alarmed at every slightest noise.

The frightened dog can react in many different ways. He can try to escape or he can adopt a aggressive behavior to defend himself, or, again, he could get stuck, as if petrified by fear, without the possibility of reacting.

How to calm a scared dog, many useful tips for you

Experts recommend slowly starting to gain trust in your dog, trying to understand what he has been through and what he really needs.

Photo source from Pixabay

To gain the dog’s trust, let’s allow them to observe us, giving them their space and letting them explore the house.

Create a safe environment at home, with a corner dedicated to him.

Try to create a routine that can reassure him: wake up, baby food, walk, nap, play attempts, then again baby food, walk …

Always be there, sooner or later he will come to you to be pampered.

Never jerk or move quickly in front of a frightened dog, it will make him even more agitated.

Avoid screaming, don’t make loud noises.

Take him for walks often to create a deep bond.

Always show him love and affection.

Photo source from Pixabay

And if you need to, ask your vet for advice. Or, better, a veterinarian expert in dog behavior, so as to help him overcome traumas, fears, insecurities. And slowly you will see that he will begin to trust you.