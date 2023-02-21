Improve physical training levels It is a task that requires a lot of dedication, discipline, and good nutrition. But there are more rigorous aspects that must be taken into account to get the preparation right.

Paying attention to the maximum heart rate is a recommendable matter. First, know what it consists of.

maximum heart rate It is the highest number of beats per minute that the heart can pump under extreme pressure. This value is useful for improving training levels.

They are the maximum pulsations that your heart can give without collapsing. It is expressed in beats per minute (bpm) or beats per minute (bpm).

They are the pulsations that the heart makes to maintain the basal metabolism.

Many wonder what is the best time to take your pulse and know what your basal frequency (at rest) is, experts recommend that the best time to wake up in the morning.

How to do it? It is enough to locate the index and middle fingers of the right hand the radial artery in the left wrist, and time 10 or 15 seconds and count the pulsations.

If you do it in 10 seconds, you must multiply the number of beats by 6, and if you do it in 15, multiply by 4. With this, you will know what your resting heart rate is.

maximum frequency

maximum heart rate It varies from person to person, and depends on factors such as gender, age, if it is hot, if the person is hydrated and if they are sporty or sedentary.

You should know that the maximum heart rate will not be the same for a person without physical activity than for another who trains daily. For this one, it will be lower.

How to calculate the maximum heart rate? There is a “homemade” test to measure FHRmax, called the “Fox and Haskell formula”, and it consists of subtracting your age from 220.

For example, if you are 32 years old and you are a man, you must do the following operation:

220 – 32 = 188ppm. If you are a woman, subtract your age from 225.



For greater precision, experts recommend doing a stress test with cardiologists, on a stationary bike and on a treadmill.

There is another slightly more reliable formula: 208 – (0.7 x age). For the same example of the 32-year-old man, his HRmax will be 208 – (22.4) = 185.6 bpm.

And for women it would be the Gulati formula: 206 – (0.88 x age). A 28-year-old woman would be: 206 – (24.64)= 181.3 ppm.

Another way, much more precise, is to do a test on the ground. To do this, you must warm up the body before doing the test.

After the warm-up you will carry out an activity that requires maximum effort from you. Ideally, you should prepare two weeks in advance by exercising at least 5 days a week.

a real example

The devices monitor, for example, the resting heart rate, a good indicator of the onset of infection. Photo: Rainer Jensen. EFE – Archive EL TIEMPO

The triathlon news portal offers a key example. A real case for a sedentary person who wants to start practicing sports. He will have to write down the highest heart rate that he reaches, which will be his HRmax.

Warm up: walk 10 minutes.

Test: 500 meters or 100 stairs.

Procedure: on a slight slope, go up and gradually increase your speed until you reach the maximum you can withstand. Check the monitor and write down the value that appears, which will be an approximation of your maximum heart rate.

Cool down: Walk again for 10 minutes, same as warm up.

Example of test for people who want to resume a sports practice

Warm-up: run 15 minutes at a comfortable pace.

Test: 1,000 meters.

Procedure: on flat ground start running after warming up, gradually increasing speed until reaching maximum effort.

Sample test for athletes (for running and running)

Warm-up: run 20 minutes at a comfortable pace.

Test: 3,000 meters.

Procedure: on flat terrain without obstacles, cover 3,000 meters in the shortest possible time. Check the monitor and note the value.

Cool down: Return to a comfortable jog for 20 minutes.

ZONE 1

VERY LIGHT

Warm-ups, rehabilitation, initial aerobic

50 – 60% with 104-114 ppm

20-40 minutes

ZONE 2

LIGHT

Comfortable pace, basic cardiovascular training (you can talk calmly)

60 – 70% with 114-133ppm

40-80 minutes

ZONE 3

MODERATE

It does a good job at the cardiovascular level. Breathing is rough and it’s harder to talk

70 – 80% with 133-152 ppm

10-40 minutes

ZONE 4

STRONG

It is the anaerobic threshold. The intensity is much higher to improve performance. breathing is forced

80 – 90% with 152-172 ppm

2-10 minutes

ZONE 5

MAXIMUM EFFORT

This is the intensity that can be endured. Anaerobic resistance is worked and cannot be maintained for long periods of time

90 – 100% with 172-190 ppm

less 5 minutes

