Chile will have a joint body in its second attempt to write a new Constitution. Elvis González (EFE)

This Sunday, when 95% of the polling stations are counted, the Chilean Electoral Service (Servel) will apply the correction to guarantee total parity of the new constituent council, which on June 7 will begin to draft a new Constitution proposal . The new system seeks that the body, made up of 50 directors, have an equal number of men and women, one of the principles that was maintained from the previous failed process (62% rejected the proposal for a new Magna Carta last September).

For this, the Chilean Congress agreed on a formula different from the one applied to the last constitutional convention. Although it maintained the entry mechanism in which each list must present joint candidacies, order them alternately and that a woman appear in the first place, the exit rule had changes.

What is sought with the current mechanism is that the parity is, in addition, representative for all the 16 constituencies of Chile. “What was sought is that the parity allocation would not be charged in certain regions of the country,” explains the political scientist Pamela Figueroa to this newspaper, who was part of the technical committee of the first Chilean constituent process, when she was a negotiator, precisely, in the issue of parity.

It is not a simple rule that will be applied in this Chilean election. Although it was established in the agreement that allowed a second constituent process at the end of last year, the norm had to be clarified through a reform that was recently enacted on Thursday, May 4. And there are doubts about whether its application can be done this Sunday in a simple way and some reservations due to its effect in the regions of Chile with fewer inhabitants.

How does it work? Once the electoral results are in, the Servel will first apply the D’Hont proportionality rule that was established in Law 20,840, when the binomial system was eliminated in Chile, and that was applied for the first time in 2017. It seeks to provide proportionality for allocate seats by rewarding the lists that obtain the most votes.

If after applying this mechanism there is no parity – if there are more than 25 men or more than 25 women – the correction starts. First, it is determined which is the overrepresented sex and how many elected candidates must be replaced. Then, the lists are ordered according to the total number of votes obtained at the national level, from lowest to highest. Next, the constituencies of each list that have elected members of the overrepresented sex are ordered -according to their total votes-, from lowest to highest. The change is made if, among those elected in the constituency, the overrepresented sex exceeds the underrepresented sex by more than one. If that condition is met, then it is changed within the same party or the same list.

If the above scenario is not fulfilled, the constituency with the least votes will be considered. And the change is always made within the same party or list. And so, until reaching parity.

The mechanism has raised doubts, because it could harm the smallest regions with the fewest votes, although, according to experts, this would only happen in exceptional cases. “Indeed, it could happen that the correction factor is not achieved in one region and you have to jump to another region. It is a probable scenario, but I think it will be little used ”, explains the political scientist and professor at the Diego Portales University, Claudio Fuentes, to EL PAÍS.

For Figueroa, “statistically it could occur in very limited situations. “But the main thing is that it is a system that seeks plurality and strengthens those lists with the most support from the public,” says the researcher.

Beyond the complexity that the current system may imply, both academics agree that what is sought is to have greater representativeness and that the new proposal for the Constitution of Chile can safeguard the principle of parity that was achieved in the previous process, in the that women obtained a greater number of elected candidates and a correction had to be applied to achieve equality.

“If there is one element that remained from the previous constituent process, it is the need to have an adequate representation of men and women in deliberative spaces. And although it may have defects in representation if parity is not achieved and the correction system must be applied, it is considered necessary for an adequate representation of women”, adds Fuentes.