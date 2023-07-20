For the calculation of the amount or rate of car tax one must keep in mind the type of vehicle, the power in kW or tax horsepower and the environmental class to which it belongs. The sport cars of large engine capacity that exceed 185 kW, in addition to the car tax, they also have to pay the super bubble of which there is also talk of abolition.

How to calculate the tax

You have to pay before calculate car tax and know the exact expiry date of the first car tax. But also know how much the penalties and interest are in case of late payment, what are the cases of exemption from paying the car tax, what are the concessions for LPG and CNG and how to pay the 50% half-price road tax for cars over twenty years old.

In the event of non-payment of the stamp duty, it was also possible to join to fiscal peace.

In short, there are so many things to know and they are listed at the bottom of this article.

Calculation of car tax Euro 0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6

The stamp cost auto is calculated based on the power and to emission class of the vehicle. Both values, with the power expressed in kWare reported on the vehicle registration document. Below are the rates which also depend on the Region:

Car tax, the rates to calculate it

To calculate the exact amount of the car tax registered in LAZIO, multiply the kW for the amount indicated according to the emission class (Euro) of the car. If the power exceeds i 100 kW you have to refer to the additional values. .

CARS AND MOTOR VEHICLES

MISCELLANEOUS USE – TRUCKS Art 1 c. 240 Law 296/2006(1) Annual Payments Split payments VEHICLE CLASS KW CV KW CV EURO 0 (up to 100KW or 136CV)

(for each KW or CV over 100 KW or 136CV) 3.30

4.95 2.43

3.64 3.40

5.05 2.50

4.16 EURO 1 (up to 100KW or 136CV)

(for each KW or CV over 100 KW or 136CV) 3.19

4.79 2.34

3.52 3.29

4.93 2.42

3.63 EURO 2 (up to 100KW or 136CV)

(for each KW or CV over 100 KW or 136CV) 3.08

4.62 2.27

3.40 3.17

4.76 2.33

3.51 EURO 3 (up to 100KW or 136CV)

(for each KW or CV over 100 KW or 136CV) 2.97

4.46 2.19

3.28 3.06

4.59 2.26

3.38 EURO 4/5/6 (up to 100KW or 136CV)

(for each KW or CV over 100 KW or 136CV) 2.84

4.26 2.09

3.14 2.93

4.39 2.16

3.23 Car tax rates for Lazio cars updated 2023

MOPEDS, SPECIAL TRAILERS Fixed fee 21.02 LIGHT QUADCYCLES (up to 50 cc) MINICAR Fixed fee 55.00 MOTORCYCLES OVER 50 cc. UP TO 11 KW or 15 HP ABOVE 11 KW or 15 HP

(in addition to the basic amount) EUR 0

EURO 1

EURO 2

EURO 3 and later 28.60

25.30

11.10pm

21.02 1.87 per KW –1.38 per HP

1.43 per KW –1.05 per HP

1.10 per KW –0.81 per HP

0.97 per kW – 0.71 per hp Stamp rates for mopeds and motorcycles 2023

The amount of the vehicle tax paid cannot be less than €21.02.

Taxation is based on the maximum power of the engine expressed in KW, to be identified on the vehicle registration certificate by multiplying said value, without taking into account any decimals, by the amounts indicated for each vehicle category, in the table shown alongside, also looking for the EEC directive to which it belongs in the aforementioned registration certificate (Euro 0-1-2 -3-4/5/6.).

In the event that the vehicle registration document does not indicate the kW, the tariff must be obtained by multiplying the maximum power expressed in horsepower (HP) by the amounts indicated.

Only two decimals after the decimal point must be indicated in the amount to be paid. In the event that the amount resulting from the calculation has more than two decimals, for payment purposes, the second decimal must be rounded up or down, based on the measurement of the third (if the latter is between 0 and 4, the rounding is downwards, if it is between 5 and 9, the rounding is upwards).

Example of car tax calculation

Let’s calculate the cost of the car tax to be paid for a 150 horsepower EURO IV car, 110 kWvalue that we are going to recover on the vehicle registration document in the row “P.2” which indicates the maximum power in kilowatts. Instead, the emission class is located on the line “V.9” which shows the class of polluting emissions of the vehicle.

Calculation: 100x2.84€ = €284 to which add 10x4.26€ = €326.6 total to pay.

If this is too complicated and you want the certainty of not calculating the stamp duty to pay for your car wrong, then you can use online tools such as that of the Revenue Agency.

For the calculation of the car tax to be paid you can use a SERVICE ofRevenue Agencywhere it is also possible to check if the stamp duty has been paid, access allowed only with SPID or CIE.

Through this service you can also get to know any penalties and interest for a late payment of the car tax.

Unpaid car tax, how to do it

The service is available from Monday to Sunday, from 7 to 24. To access the Revenue Agency service, the vehicle data must be entered: category, license plate, region of residence, month of expiry, year of expiry. Similarly you can know the amount of payment on the ICA website.

Car tax expiry dates

👉 stamp expired on 31 December 2022: to be paid between 1 and 31 January 2023;

👉 stamp expired on January 31, 2023: to be paid between February 1 and 28, 2023;

👉 stamp duty expired on 28 February 2023: to be paid between 1 and 31 March 2023

👉 stamp duty expired on 31 March 2023: to be paid between 1 and 30 April 2023

👉 stamp expired on April 30, 2023: to be paid between May 1 and 31, 2023;

👉 stamp expired on 31 May 2023: to be paid between 1 and 30 June 2023;

👉 stamp duty expired on 30 June 2023: to be paid between 1 and 31 July 2023

👉 stamp expired on 31 July 2023: to be paid between 1 and 31 August 2023;

👉 stamp expired on 31 August 2023: to be paid between 1 and 30 September 2023;

👉 stamp expired on 30 September 2023: to be paid between 1 and 31 October 2023;

👉 stamp expired on 31 October 2023: to be paid between 1 and 30 November;

👉 stamp expired on November 30, 2023: to be paid between December 1 and 31;

👉 stamp duty expired on 31 December 2023: payment from 1 to 31 January 2024

Vademecum car tax, below you will find the answers to the most common questions about car tax

