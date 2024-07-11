Telepass launched the service Electronic Cartoonsallowing users to purchase directly from theapp electronic stamps for paying tolls on motorways and extra-urban roads Switzerland, Austria, Czech Republic And Slovenia.

Electronic Vignettes, Travel Abroad with Telepass

Telepass has expanded its services beyond the Italian borders, allowing customers to pay the toll for light vehicles also in France, Spain, Portugal and Croatia with the European Device. The amounts are usually charged after 3 months of use.

Electronic vignettes purchasable from the Telepass app

With the addition of the ability to purchase the Electronic cartoons directly from the app, Telepass customers can now travel without obstacles in 9 European countries, including Austria, Czech Republic, Slovenia and Switzerland.

How does it work

The electronic vignette service is accessible to all Telepass customers (Base, Plus, Easy, Pay per Use). Using theTelepass appcustomers can easily purchase and manage Vignettes by following a few simple steps:

Opens the Telepass app. Access the “Vehicles” section. Select your vehicle and click on details. Configure your preferences regarding the country, duration and validity date of the Vignette. Confirm purchase.

Once the purchase is completed, the electronic receipt is sent by email and is visible in the app. The electronic vignette is associated with the vehicle license plate and does not need to be physically applied. In case of transit on routes where the Vignette is mandatory without having purchased it, you risk a fine according to the regulations of the countries concerned.

Screen for selecting the Vignette from the Telepass app

The cost of the electronic vignette is determined by the national dealerships of individual countries and is charged in the first billing cycle after purchase via the Telepass app.

