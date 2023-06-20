The restrictions of the COVID-19 hindered the start of life of the herons in the Major League Soccer, but the British World Cup champion has been engrossed in the issue of the franchise’s pitch and ultimately, the plan for a waterside venue was scrapped. However, with the arrival of the Argentine Lionel Messi, the club’s temporary home will continually count on the support of the people, who will seek to see the current world champion up close.

Here you will find everything you need to know about how to get tickets to see the Flea wearing the Florida team jersey.

Messi and Inter Miami have reached an agreement and are finalizing procedures and visas. He would sign for 2 and a half years + 1 optional year 2026. The target date for his debut would be July 21 at the DRV PNK stadium, the opening match of the Leagues Cup against Cruz Azul via @MiamiHerald pic.twitter.com/lr7UIpSk91 — KING MESSI 10 (@messi10_rey) June 19, 2023

Said property only has capacity for 18 thousand spectators, the lowest in the MLS. Given this, the substitute goalkeeper nick marshman He is not the only one who harbors reservations about the impact generated by the ‘Messimania’.

“Personally I think that the club is not prepared for the arrival of Messi”warned the Dutch goalkeeper, also added: “We have a temporary stadium, people can enter the field and we go to the stadium without security”.

🚨🇦🇷 #Messi | 🏟️ The DRV PNK Stadium is the Inter Miami stadium that has a capacity for 18,000 spectators, the same as the León Kolbowski Stadium in Atlanta, which plays in the Argentine National B. pic.twitter.com/zCmmuiUFG2 — PascuSports🏟️ (@Pascu_Sports) June 7, 2023

In the end, after passing through the Paris Saint-Germain de France and the World Cup played at the end of 2022, it is possible that the talented Rosario is not very eager to see action with his new squad.

However, the club already registered an average attendance of over 16,000 (occupying more than 90 percent of all available seats) before the arrival of Messi. With increased demand, scalpers are your best bet for getting a seat.

has been an established source of tickets for a wide variety of events for the past 30 years and is the official ticketing partner of the inter miami and the MLS. No prior club membership is required to secure a seat through ticket master.

A front-row seat in the middle line can be worth up to five figures, with various sources claiming prices between $10,000 and $20,000.

Tickets for the 2023 season are not available yet, but fans can already send a deposit for the 2024 membership. The reality is that all those looking to see the Argentine with the herons They can go thinking about spending between 200 and 10 thousand dollars for a ticket.