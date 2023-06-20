In 2007, the English international david beckham a clause was included in his contract with LA Galaxy that allowed him to buy a new MLS franchise, which over time was the inter miami. The club was founded in 2018 and made its league debut in 2020, although the club did not play in front of its home fans until April 2021.
The restrictions of the COVID-19 hindered the start of life of the herons in the Major League Soccer, but the British World Cup champion has been engrossed in the issue of the franchise’s pitch and ultimately, the plan for a waterside venue was scrapped. However, with the arrival of the Argentine Lionel Messi, the club’s temporary home will continually count on the support of the people, who will seek to see the current world champion up close.
Here you will find everything you need to know about how to get tickets to see the Flea wearing the Florida team jersey.
The venue used by the franchise owned by the Spice Boy is the DRV PNK Stadium, which is 35 miles from South Beach, in Fort Lauderdale. Therefore, Messi will be located on the outskirts of the city until the stadium is completed Miami Freedom Parkwhich was proposed by the club.
Said property only has capacity for 18 thousand spectators, the lowest in the MLS. Given this, the substitute goalkeeper nick marshman He is not the only one who harbors reservations about the impact generated by the ‘Messimania’.
“Personally I think that the club is not prepared for the arrival of Messi”warned the Dutch goalkeeper, also added: “We have a temporary stadium, people can enter the field and we go to the stadium without security”.
As all the details of the signing of the Flea to the inter miami, any debut date is anyone’s guess. Added to this, the legend of the Barcelona cannot appear before July 5, 2023, the date on which the second transfer window of the season opens MLS.
In the end, after passing through the Paris Saint-Germain de France and the World Cup played at the end of 2022, it is possible that the talented Rosario is not very eager to see action with his new squad.
DATE
LOCAL TIME
GAME
COMPETENCE
07/08/2023
5:30 p.m.
D.C. United vs. Inter Miami
MLS
07/15/2023
6:30 p.m.
St. Louis City vs. Inter Miami
MLS
07/21/2023
6:00 p.m.
Cruz Azul vs. Inter Miami
League Cup
07/25/2023
5:30 p.m.
Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United
League Cup
08/20/2023
5:30 p.m.
Inter Miami vs. Charlotte FC
MLS
08/23/2023
5:00 p.m.
FC Cincinnati vs. Inter Miami
US Open Cup
08/26/2023
5:30 p.m.
NY Red Bulls vs. Inter Miami
MLS
08/30/2023
5:30 p.m.
Inter Miami vs. Nashville SC
MLS
09/03/2023
8:30 p.m.
LAFC vs. Inter Miami
MLS
09/09/2023
5:30 p.m.
Inter Miami vs. Kansas City
MLS
Tickets can be obtained directly through the Inter Miami website, with options for a single game or a full season. Premium packages are also available, with four different levels of luxury.
However, the club already registered an average attendance of over 16,000 (occupying more than 90 percent of all available seats) before the arrival of Messi. With increased demand, scalpers are your best bet for getting a seat.
ticket master has been an established source of tickets for a wide variety of events for the past 30 years and is the official ticketing partner of the inter miami and the MLS. No prior club membership is required to secure a seat through ticket master.
Before Messi gave the announcement that he would not continue in the psg I would not return to Barcelona to join the inter miamithe cheapest seat in the DRV PNK Stadium It was around $35. Now you’d be lucky if you could get a ticket for less than 1,200 if you’re thinking of attending La Pulga’s debut against Blue Cross the following Friday, July 21.
A front-row seat in the middle line can be worth up to five figures, with various sources claiming prices between $10,000 and $20,000.
Tickets for the 2023 season are not available yet, but fans can already send a deposit for the 2024 membership. The reality is that all those looking to see the Argentine with the herons They can go thinking about spending between 200 and 10 thousand dollars for a ticket.
