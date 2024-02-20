Tickets can be purchased through the River ID system this Friday, February 23 from 10:00 a.m., in an exclusive space for Members without your place in the Monumental. Next, once that stock is exhausted at 5:00 p.m., the sale will begin for members of the community. We are River.
It is practically impossible for fans who are not members to have the chance to buy a ticket because not only is it a River-Boca but Núñez's team has been playing with the Monumental full since February 2022 and tickets are only available in exceptional cases. They were not acquired only by the partners.
If there are any remaining tickets, there will be tickets for the Superclásico for those non-members who want to purchase them. Once the purchase is confirmed, the location will be automatically uploaded to the Carnet Único, with which you will enter the Stadium without the need to carry out additional procedures.
River will extend its record of consecutive full stadiums to 52 games, a trend that continues to position it as the team with the largest attendance in the world, as happened in 2023.
The president of River, Jorge Brito, communicated through his X account how the Monumental will look like after the last stage of renovation works and presented the stadium as “the largest and most modern in America.”
“A white and red ring will surround the Sivori with unalterable aluminum plates”, he claimed. “The parking lot, recently renovated and expanded to five levels, will be completely covered in our colors.”
“The Central Hall (from now on the Hall of Shields) will have a metal covering that will include the club's shields. A new ceiling of red and white metal strips with 100% LED lighting will be installed.” “The home and visitor tunnels will have a continuous red and white band on the players' path to the playing field. The covering will be backlit and at each end will be the phrase that summarizes what we are looking for: 'Honor the past, writing the present , for a future of greatness'”.
“The new murals were unveiled at the central access to the beach at Sivori Baja, designed by the same muralist who created the existing ones at Sivori Alta. In addition, we placed more than 20 shields throughout the property. We repainted everything red and white the lower exterior sector of the Belgrano grandstand. We formed the flags in the San Martín and Belgrano Baja stalls with seats and we painted the popular ones red and white,” reported the president of River Plate Jorge Brito on his social networks.
