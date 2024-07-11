The summer of 2024 promises to be one of the happiest for Real Madrid fans after the signing of Kylian Mbappé after years of waiting, rumours and denials. The presentation of the French player is scheduled to take place on 16 July but Real Madrid fans had another date marked in red: 11 July. That day the shirts for the 2024/25 season went on sale, including Mbappé’s.
And as expected, the shirt with the number 9 has been the most requested in online stores, and has sold out in a matter of minutes. In fact, according to the newspaper ACEthere are already queues for Mbappé’s shirt that can last up to six weeks. But that doesn’t mean you can’t buy the French star’s shirt, just that you’ll have to wait longer than expected to receive it at home.
Next, let’s see where you can buy the jersey with the number 9.
Real Madrid have set July 11 as the date on which they will put their new kits for the 2024/25 season on sale. From that moment on, all fans will be able to purchase the shirts of the players in Ancelotti’s squad, although, as we said, for Mbappé’s there are queues of up to 6 weeks to receive it at home because production estimates have been exceeded.
Mbappé’s shirt will be available for purchase at the Santiago Bernabéu store, as well as in the online stores of both Real Madrid and Adidas.
As usual, Real Madrid has released different varieties of its shirt with different prices:
This price already includes personalisation with the number, to which you should add the different patches such as the LaLiga or Champions League ones.
