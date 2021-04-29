A cryptocurrency exchange allows from this week the purchase and sale of tokens of United States companies from Argentina. Thus, local users will be able to trade shares of Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google and Yolo in the same way as they do with any other digital asset.

Decrypto became the first Latin American platform with certified tokens on the bitcoin network with RSK, one of the safest smart contract blockchains in the world. Users can buy tokenized assets that can be divided without the need to acquire a whole.

Tokenized assets may be bought or sold against USDT -Tether dollar or crypto dollar-, without commission or hidden costs.

“We are launching a historic product that will revolutionize the traditional market by merging it with crypto and transforming it into one,” he predicted Iván Tello, COO of Decrypto.

“With this launch, anyone already registered on the platform will be able to buy tokens from the largest companies in a simple, easy, accessible and secure way,” he says.

“Unlike brokers, stockbrokers and other investment models, where the ownership is of a third party -explains Tello-, with the tokens of the financial assets they become their own. That is to say, can be withdrawn to a wallet (wallet), personal custody, being able to choose what to do with it“.

The tokens run on the blockchain of RSK, the second layer of Bitcoin, on which the protocol for smart contracts has been created, thus being one of the safest in the world. “Any user can see in the blockchain (like an accounting book) the history of that safe and traceable asset,” says Tello.

What is asset tokenization?

It is a process by which the value of an asset is digitized and converted into a token, with representation in a blockchain, and has the characteristic of being able to be divided.

A token can be acquired by anyone, anywhere, which results in more investors being able to access that market. Tokenization, as it uses blockchain technology, is decentralized, safe and efficient, also allowing transactions to be carried out without the intervention of third parties.

About Decrypto

The exchange was born at the beginning of the pandemic in 2020. It closed last year with a trading volume of 7.5 billion pesos and almost 100 thousand registered users.

Unlike other platforms, users can operate in both pesos and dollars, for the purchase and sale of bitcoin, DAI and USDT. The minimum to deposit in pesos is 5,000 and in dollars, 250.

SL