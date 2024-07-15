Tomorrow, July 16, Prime Day will begin. AmazonIn the case of Mexico, this sales period will be available until July 21. However, in the United States the event will only last 48 hours. While in our region there will be multiple offers, Here we tell you how to access and purchase the version of our northern neighbor.

Amazon in the United States usually sells products that we cannot find in our region. So, here we tell you how you can access and buy directly from the English version of this platform. This is a fairly simple process, and You don’t need to create a new accountFirst of all, you need to access Amazon.com, without the .mx. After this, you can follow the usual dynamic of searching for the product you like the most, adding it to your cart, and proceeding to select the payment method.

Now, here’s where things change. Instead of being faced with the standard price of the product, Shipping, import and other potentially applicable fees now appearall calculated based on each customer’s address. Finally, you need to specify the type of currency you’re going to use, in this case pesos, and the payment method. That’s it, it’s a fairly simple process, but as we already mentioned, it can be more expensive for some people.

We remind you that Amazon Prime Day will take place between July 16 and 21 in Mexico, and from July 16 to 17 in the United States. In related topics, this is all you need to know about this period of discounts and sales. Likewise, Amazon is already giving away Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

Author’s Note:

Shopping on Amazon from other regions has its positives, but it can also be a problem for more than one person. It all depends on where you live and what kind of tax and fees are involved. In the case of Amazon Japan, this increase is not that big, but when we talk about Amazon USA, then we could be talking about something bigger.

Via: Amazon