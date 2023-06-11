One of the games for this 2023 is EA Sports FC. Hobbyist gamers are eager for the release, although there are still questions about when it might go on sale.
As we have mentioned in 90minfor this edition it will not be called FIFA 24, but has changed its name to EA Sports FC.
In March 2023, FIFA President Gianni Infantino spoke about his plans for the iconic game. And there may not be FIFA 24 at all.
After being re-elected as president, he said that “they are currently in discussions with major game publishers, media companies and investors to develop a major new FIFA soccer simulation game for 2024”.
How to buy EA Sports FC in Mexico?
So far, there is little information about where the game can be purchased. There is not even a release date as such, although it is expected to be at the end of August and the end of September when it appears, taking into account the dates of past editions.
On the other hand, it should be noted that one of the features that will appear in this new edition is the incursion of the women’s leagues.
One of the characteristics that could be confirmed is that there will be a women’s competition. EA has already taken the first step in the right direction, as the Spanish F League will become part of the EA family in the future and the Women’s Champions League (UWCL) is finally available in FIFA 23.
#buy #Sports #Mexico
Leave a Reply