It is getting closer and closer Christmas 2022 And are you one of those who have not yet bought the gifts? In this note we will tell you how you can buy cheap Android cell phones, smartwatches and Smart TVs in Free market.

Despite the fact that for some years now the tendency of buyers and consumers is to purchase their articles and services using the platforms of electronic commercethe truth is that the pandemic Covid-19 It made millions of people use ecommerce to make their purchases, especially technological devices.

Under this framework, one of the ecommerce platforms that has seen its numbers of purchase-sale transactions grow the most in the territory of Latin America It has been Mercado Libre.

Given this and because we are on the eve of December 25, there are many people who wonder how they can buy Android cell phones, smartwatches and Smart TVs at a cheap price in Mercado Libre, and we will tell you right away.

How to buy CHEAP Android cell phones, smartwatches and Smart TVs in Mercado Libre?

It should be noted, first of all, that, according to numerous market studies, technological devices such as Android smartphones and smart TVs are among the best sellers during the December season.

Therefore, if you are thinking of giving that special person a cell phone, a smartwatch or a smart TV, we will tell you how you can immediately save you a few pesos in said acquisition when you buy on the Mercado Libre platform.

One of the easiest ways to buy cheap smartphones, smart tv’s and smartwaches in Mercado Libre is by going directly to the section “Offers”which appears in the top menu of the official website of the Argentine platform, right next to the “Categories” tab.

Once you click on “Offers”, the e-commerce portal will send you to another page where they will appear “all offers”and by scrolling down the screen you will be able to see, literally, all the offers that are in Mercado Libre.

Likewise, if you want to filter your search even more and be able to find a cheap cell phone, smart tv or smartwatch, you just have to go to the options that appear under the “Categories” tab, which is located on the left side of the page. screen.

In the “Categories” part, you will click on “Cell phones and telephony”, where you can find a cheap smartphone. Meanwhile, in “Computing” and “Electronics, Audio and Video” You can find cheap smartwatches and smart tvs for you to give away this Christmas 2022.

We recommend you read:

In addition to the above, another good recommendation to buy cheap technological devices in Mercado Libre is to download the apps of the platform, which is available at Android and iOS.