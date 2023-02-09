The Treasury held an auction of 6 and 12-month bills on Tuesday for which it received an overwhelming demand among small savers. The attractive profitability of the one-year bills launched in January, of almost 3%, has triggered the interest of individuals, who have been queuing for days at the Bank of Spain offices to buy them for the following auctions, while the web del Tesoro has been collapsed for days due to the avalanche of requests for online acquisition.

Acquisition in person at the Bank of Spain or on the Treasury website is the formula most used by individuals to purchase bills. But for those who have not had the opportunity to go to the auctions, there is also the option of acquiring them in the secondary market, once the auction is over and their negotiation has already begun. And the operation is the same as that of the purchase and sale of shares. The new one-year bills that the Treasury auctioned this week can be purchased in the secondary market starting this Wednesday. And not only the Spanish ones, but also the Italian, French or Portuguese letters, with an equally attractive return for the conservative saver. Not everything is queuing at the Bank of Spain.

The BME fixed-income SEND market is one of the markets where the sovereign debt issued by the Spanish Treasury is listed. It is where the entities and intermediaries that their clients ask them to acquire these titles go to buy bills, apart from the fact that they can also request that they buy these assets at auctions. “The SEND allows individuals to buy in the secondary market, although the operation is reduced since they are savers who usually invest at maturity,” explains Gonzalo Gómez Retuerto, general director of BME Fixed Income. Thus, the individual who buys a bill for a term of one year or less usually does so to receive the coupon when it expires, although the secondary market is also the formula for selling that asset if the money is needed before that time. Although in the secondary, the one-year Treasury bills issued in January are now trading at a slight discount over the nominal.

Retail operations on sovereign debt, including bills, bonds and debentures, are very low in SEND but have taken a notable jump from 70 in November to 174 in January, reflecting the growing interest of individuals. This interest is also confirmed by Auriga Bonos, a Spanish brokerage firm specializing in electronic fixed-income trading for individuals. Its director, Sofía Antón, explains that the number of clients on the platform has grown by around 20% since November and the number of operations, all of them run by individuals, has multiplied tenfold since then. It is a platform focused only on the individual that works just like a stock broker. The investor can put the price at which he is willing to buy an asset and know the quote price in real time.

“The investor in the Stock Market can very easily find out the price at which a share is trading, but with fixed income issues it is not so easy to know it, and even less so in real time,” Antón explains. The assets that the Treasury auctions begin to be listed days later in different markets, not only the SEND, where trading is lower than in other European markets. They are traded, in addition to the treasury desks of large banks, in markets such as the London Stock Exchange or the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, where Auriga Bonds come to find prices for private requests. “We do it under the principle of transparency of best execution of Mifid 2”, adds Sofía Antón. In other words, as in the Stock Market, the investor receives the lowest possible purchase price and the highest possible sale price.

At Auriga Bonds they have begun last week to offer their clients the possibility of acquiring Treasury bills from France, Germany, Belgium, Portugal or Greece. For the client, the cost is 0.25% on the cash of the operation, a higher commission than the 1.5 per thousand of the direct purchase of debt in the Bank of Spain or on the Treasury website but more reduced than that of many banking entities, according to Auriga Bonos.

The option of acquiring bills from other countries in the euro zone is also one more alternative for savers in the difficult search for profitability for the most conservative profiles, where all the gain is crushed by inflation. “We are seeing a lot of demand from short-term debt clients and beyond the Spanish Treasury, the letters of Portugal or Italy give very close returns, although it is not exactly the same country risk,” financial sources say.