At Coppel online you can buy from the comfort of your home and have the products arrive safely, plus you can take advantage of special offers and prices that are not often seen in physical stores. Therefore, if you want to knowhow to buy at Coppel online on credit or with electronic money? Below we give you the information.

There are more than 20,000 items available in Coppel.com and the Coppel application for cell phones, where there are offers, discounts and exclusive products that you can enjoy, in addition to making transactions in Coppel online are safe, since it has certificates of Global Sign, Accertify and AIMX, since it offers the certainty that both your purchases and the privacy of your information are protected.

Become a digital client

The first thing you should do, before buying at Coppel online on credit, is to become a Coppel digital clientsince it gives you benefits such as: buying with your credit, requesting a loan, making payments and reviewing account statements.

To become a digital customer, you must access Coppel.com from your cell phone or computer, and you will click on log in, right there it will give you the option to create Account and fill out a form where it will ask you: full name, gender, email or cell phone number and a password with a minimum of 6 characters. We show you a short video of how it is done:

To continue and validate the account you have to activate it with the instructions that will arrive to your email or cell phone, depending on how you registered and then, you must link it with your customer numberwhich is located in the front of your card or in your account status. For this step, you need you log in from the page and go to the “Personal information“where you will place it. Once you do this, you will be a Coppel Digital customer.

How to buy at Coppel online on credit? Step by Step

At Copple online you can shop as if you were in one of its physical stores, since you have the option to search for items you need by department, and even a section of Best Offers.

⦿ Step 1: Once you choose what you want to buy, you must add it to the cart and in the “Review Cart” section you have the possibility of making the final selection of products before continuing with the process.

⦿ Step 2: Choose the delivery method, it can be in the physical store, or directly to your home at no extra cost.

⦿ Step 3: Here it would be for pay with your Coppel credit online. Among methods such as cash, credit or debit card, Paypal or Visa Checkout, to pay for your products, the option to select your Coppel credit. At this point, once you do it, you will have to enter your customer number, date of birth or fingerprint if you registered it in your Coppel.com account.

⦿Step 4: Choose the payment term. In this step, when you choose to pay with your credit, you must consider the term of your payments, which depend on the category of the products. For example, clothing, footwear, certain toy items, the period is 16 fortnights, but in glasses, watches, personal care items, medical devices, electronics, white goods, automotive furniture, sports and toys the time is up to 36 fortnights. However, if you are a punctual customer, you can have better payment terms for your furniture in up to 72 fortnights.

⦿Step 5: As a last step, you must review the purchase order, as well as verify the data, orders, payment method, delivery information and the total, and when you see that everything is CORRECT, you must CLICK THE CONFIRM BUTTON BUYS. To put your mind at ease, you will review an email with the purchase information.

How to buy at Coppel and pick up in store? This is what you need if you or someone else is going.

As mentioned, when making the purchase at Coppel onlinewhether on credit or cash, gives you the option of delivery method, which is in store or at home. That is where it will give you the catalog of nearby branches.

If you want to pick up in another state of Mexicoyes you can do it, as long as at the time of purchasing the item you entered the address where the item is going, or to the chosen store.

To pick up the order, you only need the official identification and order number found in the purchase confirmation email, but if you want someone else to pick up your order, you must choose the option “I want someone else to pick up my order” when you are filling out your delivery information. It is important that you write the name correctly, as it must be the same as the official identification.

How long do I have to pick up my order at Coppel?

According to Coppel.com, you have up to 7 days to collect your order once you have received the confirmation email that it is in the store.

How do I know if my Coppel order has already arrived at the store?

In case you want to know where is your order or if it has already arrived at the store, or if it has already arrived at the store, you can contact them by email at [email protected] or call them at 800-220-7735, also through WhatsApp at 800-220-7735 or through Facebook Messenger @tiendascoppel. Where they will assist you and be able to resolve various questions about your order, waiting time, among other things.