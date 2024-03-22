Until a few years ago, the colors of the The Mexican Futbol selection They were respected no matter how modern or aesthetic the design proposed by the brand that dresses them was. Green, white and red, it's that simple.
However, in recent years this has changed. The National Team now dares to experiment with tones and colors, it has even become normal to see them play as a starter using white or black.
For the next Copa América, the main kit will be red and black, while the away kit, as has become a tradition since Adidas took it over in 2007, will be white, completely forgetting about green.
The cost of these jerseys (fan version), both the home and away jerseys, will be 1,899 Mexican pesos. If you are interested in the player style, the price rises to 2,699 Mexican pesos. The women's jersey costs 1,800, while the children's jersey costs 1,599.
The way to acquire them is very simple. The first option is through the website adidasbut you can also buy it in one of the physical stores that are distributed around the Republic.
Beyond people's taste, the truth is that this jersey can become historic, as it will represent the return of the Mexican Soccer Team to the Copa América, after eight years of absence.
