THE NEW SELECTION T-SHIRT! 🇲🇽👕

This will be Mexico's home jersey for the 2024 Copa América.

A cherry sweater that reminds us of those from the 30's.

Do you like the new jersey?#myselectionmx #Adidas #ElijiBelieve💚🤍❤️ pic.twitter.com/06U94btS0J

— Residents of Soccer 🐳 (@residentefutbol) March 14, 2024