Many Mexicans live in the neighboring country, the United States, but they do not forget their roots, especially when it comes to supporting their club in Liga MX, having to buy the jersey of their favorite team, there are many ways to buy it.
One of the great options to purchase your jersey is through the store Liga MX Shop (www.ligamxshop.com/index.php?route=common/home), which can deliver anywhere in North America, as well as other countries and areas, such as New Zealand, South Pacific, Asia, Australia, United Kingdom, and Europe.
After having sent your order, you receive an email with the tracking details, always looking for shipments to be made as soon as possible, but depending on local transport schedules.
This online store also provides soccer jerseys from Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Spain, Paraguay, Costa Rica, Panama, Uruguay, Honduras, Peru and Venezuela.
Another portal dedicated to the sale of uniforms of the MX League it is laiamount.store, where even at the moment the Cruz Azul jersey is one of the best sellers, priced at $ 39.99, as well as the Tigres, América, Pumas, Chivas and Rayados jerseys.
World Soccer Shop (www.worldsoccershop.com/shop/leagues/liga-mx) provides the opportunity to get the shirts of other outfits such as León, Jaguars, Atlas, Mazatlan, Necaxa, Pachuca, Santos Laguna, Veracruz, Toluca and Xolos.
Also, the Liga MX Store (www.ligamxstore.com/) can facilitate your search to purchase the jersey, as it supplies North America, Mexico, South America and Europe
“We are the store with authentic jerseys, official brand apparel and soccer shoes made in Mexico and around the world, our customization is 100 percent authentic, we do not offer ‘generic’ or ‘replica’, we guarantee the authentic personalized look they wore the professionals”, you can read on the page.
Finally, it is TUDN Fan Shop (www.tudnfanshop.com/), which has access to all computers in the MX League, but there will always be other options like WeGotSoccer.com, Ebay Y soccer.com (www.soccer.com/), sites that have proven to be reliable.
