Start by getting comfortable and making some space in your living room. You’re going to have to be able to move. Then hit the play, turn up the volume and follow the instructions that Ricky Martin used to sing: “Un, dos, tres, un pasito forward”. Count again and move the same leg back. Now with the left. Come on, you almost have it. Increase your speed a little and release those arms, let them move to the music. If you look daring, try sideways or improvise, this is all about fun. Also don’t forget to shake your hips in true Shakira style. And if you suddenly catch a neighbor gossiping what you are doing outside the window, don’t be shy: explain that you are preparing for an exclusive Zumba and encourage him to try. To sell it better, you can tell him that science says that exercise is better than those walks that he takes every morning before they have put the streets, up to 600 calories can be burned in one session and that to try it you just have to enter BUENAVIDA.

When you finish convincing the neighbor, switch playlist. You still have many steps to practice: cumbia, merengue, salsa, reggaetón … Every Latin rhythm is valid. And so on, looping for the next few weeks. You’re going to learn so much that when the pandemic is over you can surprise anyone on a dance floor. And you’ve probably got hooked, because Zumba is what it has. Everyone who practices it falls in love. Unlike other forms of exercise – which can be boring, monotonous, lonely … – this is “fun, relaxing and sociable”Concluded an investigation by the University of California, Riverside (USA) in which 40 women between 18 and 68 years old participated. Features that make it suitable for all audiences. And, among its advantages, you do not have to follow a choreography closely, but you can let yourself be carried away by the rhythm. After all, improvisation is part of its essence: it was born when its creator, Beto Pérez, forgot about music for his class of fitness and he had to pull the first tape he found in his car.

Thus, by mistake, an empire is born that mixes exercise and dance, and that already has 15 million followers around the world who practice any of its multiple modalities (you can practice even in the water and there are also classes for children ). It also has a high intensity program, Strong Nation (formerly Strong by Zumba), in which the steps of the Bulgarian squats, lunges, jump backs, burpees, kicks, and punches Boxing and martial arts training set the music. It is what is known as a high intensity training with which “you can burn up to 600 calories in one session,” assured to BUENAVIDA Michelle Lewin, professor of fitness and ambassador of this discipline. Do not panic, it is not the class you will follow through our website. This will be something else Light, although no less effective in terms of benefits.

You don’t have to join the highest level to get in shape with Zumba. According A study of the American Council on Exercise (ACE), a non-profit organization founded in 1985 that is responsible for certifying the benefits of different exercise routines, during its sessions an average of 9.5 calories are burned per minute (570 in a one-hour class). When dancing, in addition, a large part of the body is moved and both the upper and lower trains are worked as well as he core. Which turns this camouflaged party exercise into a more complete workout than walking, doing kick boxing, aerobics or power yoga, according to the conclusions of the ACE.

How do you carry those salsa steps? And the reggaeton ones, have you mastered them yet? While you keep practicing, we tell you something else. While you build muscle and burn calories, you can also lose weight (if that’s what you want) and, as it is an interval training, gain resistance. This is stated by the conclusions of the ACE and corroborated by other studies such as one from Caliari University (Italy), in which a group of 27 overweight women participated. After 12 weeks, all of them had experienced a decrease in heart rate and blood pressure, which is related to a greater endurance capacity (and better life prospects). In about three months, experts from the University of California, San Diego (USA) were also able to see how Zumba classes helped to keep blood pressure low, something essential to prevent health problems such as chest pain, myocardial infarction, heart failure and stroke.

Testing all of this is as simple as entering our website on October 22 at 6:00 p.m. to follow an exclusive and free session. A one-hour class – taught, among other experts, by Beto Pérez – in which you can dance, sweat your shirt and, above all, have fun without leaving your room. And while you wait, do click in this link to register and receive the videos in which the other teachers will teach you to perfect the steps. And if you get hooked, you can continue training through virtual classes with one of the many specialized trainers in Spain.