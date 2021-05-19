More digital and sustainable. This will be the new world that awaits us in the post-covid era. At least that is what has been drawn on the roadmap for Spain: a more connected economy, through the deployment of various technologies, and much kinder to the environment, thanks to the promotion of renewable energies. To give life to this change, the European Union will provide the country with a manna of resources: 72,000 million euros, in non-reimbursable subsidies, and 68,000 million more in credits. In total, 140,000 million in the next six years, of which 33% will go to issues related to digitization and 39% will go to energy efficiency and climate change.

The turnaround that the economy will take will be profound. But, is it possible to move simultaneously towards a more digital and more sustainable environment? What are the challenges that we will have to face in the coming years? What does it mean for public and private organizations to incorporate the sustainable development goals (ODS) in its technological transformation strategies? To answer these and other questions, Retina, in collaboration with Telefónica, has convened a group of experts in a digital meeting that will be broadcast this Thursday through the EL PAÍS page.

At the event, which will begin at 4.30 pm, Jaime García Cantero, Retina content director, will interview, separately, two people related to the world of technology and sustainability. The first of them: Rebeca Minguela, founder and CEO of Clarity AI (a fintech that seeks to optimize the social and environmental impact of private investment). Minguela will talk about how technology helps meet the SDGs and how the organizations most committed to the planet are the ones that receive the largest investments. The second interviewee will be José Cerdán, director of Telefónica Tech, the Telefónica unit that groups together the cloud, security and IoT / BigData digital businesses. Cerdán will explain how technology can help companies, regardless of size, to be more and more environmentally friendly.

Later there will be a round table in which Dimitris Bountolos, CIIO of Ferrovial; Isabel Pardo de Vera, president of Adif and Adif Alta Velocidad, and Arena Martínez, founder and CEO of Arena Martínez, a sustainable fashion firm. The transmission of the event can also be followed through the social networks of Retina and EL PAÍS.

