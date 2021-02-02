W.hen a man needs support, it doesn’t just have to be age. Unimaginable for some flatlands, there has been all sorts of snow in the middle layers of the Taunus in recent weeks. Sometimes it thaws, sometimes it freezes again, under a blanket it is then icy or muddy, but in any case smooth. Since humans are basically unstable as two-legged people, they are grateful for more grip on such days, and if they don’t want to crawl on all fours, a stick as a third leg is a reliable help.

Lukas Weber Editor in the “Technology and Engine” section.

Most travelers to the local recreation area see it the same way, so they bring their staffs in the trunk. The things called Nordic Walking Sticks in modern German are very much in vogue, they are modeled on ski sticks and should not only promote stability, but also propulsion in the terrain. They are made of light aluminum and even lighter carbon fiber, with cushioning and telescopic, so that they can be stowed away small and adapted to the size of the person wearing them. The word “carrier” is to be taken literally, because you often see a picture of misery – the sticks are dragged along more than they are used for their actual purpose. The resident would like to call out to the visitors that the energetic use of the arms would be beneficial for progress and health, but out of courtesy he leaves it.

We are not talking about such sticks, useful as they may be. They lack a few properties that we will come back to, but most of all there are people who believe that a right stick should be made of nothing but wood. It has a long tradition and is proper, people have probably always used sticks as walking aids. It is known that pilgrims in the Middle Ages not only leaned on their sturdy staff, but also used them to defend themselves against robbers. Because sticks are easy to obtain for everyone, martial arts have developed around the world that teach effective use and, which is not surprising, do not differ significantly in the techniques that can be learned relatively quickly. Many of them are still or now again common, such as Kali, Arnis and Escrima from the Philippines and Bojutsu from Japan.









In Europe, the Irish stick fight Bataireacht is best known, the stick used there is called Shillelagh. But something similar has developed in parallel in almost all European countries. The German tradition joins in here, some are familiar with the Ziegenhainer, named after a beer village near Jena, with whom the students beat each other, and the Stenz, who accompanies the craftsman on the roll. In their natural form, knots are particularly beautiful: A creeper, such as the honeysuckle, has wrapped itself around the tree and the branch is constricted like a strangler, so that it has to gush out between the twists, which gives the whole shape and finesse.