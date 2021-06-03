Weaving a network of contacts in the work environment has become a determining mission for any professional. Provides visibility, allows you to know competitors, establish collaborations with other people and organizations and create new job and business opportunities. This social activity, usually known by its name in English, networking, has had its natural space in conventions, congresses, fairs and conferences. In recent years, it was also spreading to the digital environment, through social networks such as LinkedIn, but restrictions imposed to contain the pandemic have drastically reduced physical contact and networking has been moved to the internet.

Face-to-face has been replaced by video calls; handshakes, for contact requests on social networks; and seminars, for webinars, its online version. The objective is the same: to generate quality connections that materialize in job opportunities. But the rules are different. Connecting with professionals online requires taking care of aspects such as the cover letter, access to the appropriate environments and the way to act in digital events.

The importance of ‘networking’

The networking it goes far beyond the connection between professionals. It is a strategy conditioned by what one can contribute to others and the way in which it is presented. “We not only have to think about what people are interested in my activity, but also who I am interested in. Giving before receiving is the only way to establish a network of trust ”, assures Pilar García Villar, expert in marketing relational and executive director of the professional network Business Network International (BNI) Spain.

Guido Stein, professor in the Department of People Management at IESE Business School, supports the importance of relationships guided by generosity. “On How to Win Friends and Influence People [Elipse, 1936], Dale Carnegie recounted his experience as a salesperson and trainer, and explained that professional relationships rise above personal ones, ”says Stein. “If the links are healthy, fluid and sensible, other types of connections can be built on them, but not vice versa,” he adds. It is not, therefore, about maintaining a relationship with other members of the sector, but about generating real and honest links.

In this way, García Villar believes, the marketing by referrals, that is, make others speak well of you. But not everything goes in this process. There are techniques that generate rejection and that affect the moment of making the first contact. A strategy of networking It is not a way to sell yourself as if you were offering a “cold door” service, says Elena Compte, manager of Management and Communication Skills at LinkedIn Learning Europe, the online education platform of the social network. In addition, he adds, it is something that must be taken care of continuously and not only when looking for work. “Those who do not care to network when they are not unemployed may regret it later.” It is, in short, a long-distance race, not a sprint.

Make links from the screen

The leap to digital events has made it difficult to get close to professional meetings, but in return, it has allowed them to be faster and more crowded, since it is not necessary to travel and, at the same time, more international. “Virtual models make it easy to find very specific areas of specialization that might not be accessible in a nearby physical space,” says Tomás Guillén Gorbe, general director of the business development and strategy consultancy Grupo Ifedes. However, how is it possible to compensate for this lack of physical closeness to build trust? Before starting to establish contacts, it is convenient to be clear about several aspects:

1. Plan before you act

The first thing to do is have a clear planning. “It is advisable to stop and think about what objectives are expected when establishing this network, both in the short and long term,” says Compte. It may be that you are looking to expand a business or launch a new company, or that you are planning to take the pulse of the job market to leave your current position. “That leads to specify what profile of people interested. By using a term from marketingThis way you will know who the target audience is and it will be easier to decide where and how to approach those people ”. For example, specify if you are looking to find new partners or contact the human resources managers of other companies in the sector if you are thinking about change company.

2. A cover letter

Social media serves as a cover letter. LinkedIn It is still the most suitable platform to contact other professionals, although Viadeo and Sumry also work. All allow you to design the curriculum and share content. “The networks should be an extension of our business, they have to transmit our values,” says García Villar. In them it is necessary to make clear who one is personally but, above all, professionally. “A brief presentation should be prepared that makes explicit what the purpose is,” explains Compte.

These data will function as a business card, which must be accompanied by a few words when the first contact is established through the networks or by email. “The invitation [para conectar] it must be personalized. Many times, due to lack of time, users send it without text, but it is not the right thing to do. The ideal would be to define yourself very briefly and explain to the recipient why you are contacting ”, adds Compte.

3. Find the right environments

In an age in which success is measured by accumulation, such as the number of “likes” in some networks, the world of professional contacts does not respond to that logic and requires that they be of quality. “You can have many followers in a network, but how many can you call to ask for something?” Asks Guillén Gorbe.

4. Interact in digital events

Online talks and seminars or webinars, which have proliferated as a result of the pandemic, are another way to find similar professional profiles. “In these types of events, personal contact has been lost, but by not having to travel, it is possible to attend more meetings, which multiplies the options of expanding the network of contacts internationally,” says Compte. “It is a very good way to do networking because they are people with common interests and, in addition, the event gives rise to contact, and even to position oneself as an expert on a subject ”, he adds. The screen minimizes the possibilities of establishing eye contact with other attendees, or chatting with those who would be sitting next to them if it were a physical event, therefore, it is advisable to intervene, if the opportunity exists. After an event, for example, it is advisable to connect through networks with the speakers.

5. Do not forget about the physical plane

The physical encounters, experts say, will be organized again as the health situation improves. “International events, trade shows and conferences will return, but probably on a smaller scale than before. That is, if 5,000 people attended before, now there will be 1,000 or 2,000 at the same event, in the foreseeable future ”, predicts Nizami Namazov, vice president and business developer at Opportunity Network, a company specialized in technological solutions for business internationalization, which has led the webinar International market: Discover a new way to expand your company and access new markets, organized through Hub Company of Banco Sabadell.

This expert highlights that the difference in the events will be the use of digital tools to find business partners. “We will not return to the normality before 100% because it has been proven that many things can be done online with advantages such as savings on travel,” says Stein. “But it is also true that over-digitization can be a problem,” he warns. For this reason, he believes, it will be necessary to learn to move in these two areas, which will become even more complementary.

Connected companies

The pandemic is giving way to a new scenario in which hypercompetitiveness between companies shifts towards cooperation for mutual benefit. This is what Guillén Gorbe believes. This transformation has materialized in projects such as #MiTiendaSegura, which brought together large companies in the food sector in Mexico, such as PepsiCo, The Coca-Cola Company and Kellogg’s, to help small businesses. “When you have to adjust the resources, but you want to continue with the projects, you must necessarily look for collaboration formats,” continues the expert.

“Associations have come to stay,” defends García Villar. Experiences such as those facilitated by accelerators startups, increasingly oriented to large corporations, open a path between entrepreneurs with great ideas and organizations with the necessary means to implement them. It also enables the pooling of resources to meet objectives that, separately, would not be available to either party, as is the case of a company that develops artificial intelligence (AI) technology and another that needs this tool to offer better service, exemplifies Guillen Gorbe.

The health crisis has also caused changes in the supply chains. Movement limitations over the last year have led companies to seek alternatives in environments closer to suppliers and regular buyers, sometimes thousands of kilometers away. And in this search, the networking plays a key role. “These changes lead to the need to find reliable business partners to buy or sell products and services,” argues Namazov.

In the current situation, with international events and fairs canceled or postponed and the travels restricted, these partners are not easy to find. “That is why digital tools are crucial to meet that need, regardless of the size of the organization,” defends Namazov, whose program, Opportunity Network, provides companies with opportunities to diversify their portfolio of suppliers and expand in the international market. “We have 45,000 companies from 140 countries making commercial agreements and we work with leading banks to invite reliable customers to the platform and grow in international markets,” he adds.