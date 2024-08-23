Venezuela’s Supreme Court did what was expected: validate electoral fraud by ruling in favor of Nicolás Maduro without showing evidence. This decision worsens the country’s political and social crisis. According to this ruling, the president has been reelected, although there is no indication that he won the majority of votes. Since July 28, progress was on a rocky path; now the terrain is swampy. Neither the government, which is characterized by running forward, had been in such an unstable field as the current one; nor do the democratic forces have a strong response, beyond reiterating that the sentence, instead of opening a path to peace, will only deepen the crisis, as candidate Edmundo González Urrutia has said in a video in which he reacts to the TSJ announcement.

How to overcome this situation?

Perhaps the first thing to do is to accept that democratic norms have been violated in Venezuela. Some, naively, and others, maliciously, try to stretch the concepts. But neither naive thinking nor a deliberately perverse and denialist approach will contribute to outlining a route that resolves the underlying problem.

The Nicaraguan writer Sergio Ramírez has summed it up masterfully. A few weeks ago he wrote: “Maduro turns to his judicial magistrates to certify Maduro’s victory, gifted to him by Maduro’s electoral magistrates and defended by Maduro’s army, while Maduro’s police repress Maduro’s adversaries. A scene that can be crowned with an epigram by Ernesto Cardenal: “Somoza unveils the statue of Somoza in the Somoza stadium.”

The UN Fact-Finding Mission warned, hours before the verdict, that neither the CNE nor the TSJ are independent or impartial. Although the Government has taken a path that has led the Venezuelan crisis to an unprecedented moment, for Tamara Taraciuk, Maduro has actually done a favor to the democratic cause by doing things so badly. The fraud and repression have been so crude that in some way it helps governments of different ideologies to agree on the request to recognize the popular will of the Venezuelan people.”

However, within the vastness, we must not be fooled. The Maduro government sees a golden opportunity to get its way. In its recklessness, it does not care about taking thousands of Venezuelans with it. In fact, it has imprisoned them and accused them of being terrorists. “The attack against civil society, the media, and the citizens who participated in the election indicates that this process will be much more aggressive than what we saw in Nicaragua. The closure of civic space in Venezuela clearly defines Maduro’s authoritarian stage,” says political scientist María Puerta Riera.

He adds that while an internal rupture would be necessary (not only within the civilian wing, but also in the military sector), it is also necessary for civil society to work in an organized way to resist and pressure against autocratization. “However, by neutralizing the capacity for organization, it will make it much more difficult to fight against the authoritarian regime. The kidnapping of family members in political persecution is the deepening of Maduro’s authoritarian scheme, which allows us to anticipate much more aggressive measures to prevent organization, and therefore, political mobilization.”

While processing the situation, there are several facts to take into account.

Although Maduro’s government is standing on its laurels, it has gone almost unnoticed that not everyone in the ruling party seems inclined to pay the consequences. That is why the president has taken on the role of spokesman for coercion. He cannot make a change of cabinet and only resorts to his most loyal acolytes. It is therefore essential to discourage the path of violence, to maintain a system of timely denunciation, to not tolerate any other official – beyond the usual suspects – entering the circle of perpetrators. The protection of victims, the search for justice and support for Venezuelan organizations that watch over fundamental guarantees must be at the forefront of priorities.

Another aspect to take into account is the time frame. The new constitutional period begins in January. This gives time for members of the international community to align themselves with a strategy of incentives and pressure. This period will surely be used by the government to make a clean slate, because it is its usual behavior.

At the internal level, there is a certain degree of confusion among the different currents that are identified in the left-wing ideological axis. However, they all agree on demanding respect for the popular will. It is possible that a broad coalition in defense of democracy will be generated. To foster these spaces, planned actions are needed that lead to the creation of bridges between democrats. In this sense, organizations from the international community can do a lot.

It seems prudent to accept that the efforts of Brazil and Colombia have failed. The reasons may be various. But some of them may be at a non-diplomatic level.

Juan Carlos Apitz, dean of the Faculty of Legal and Political Sciences at the Central University of Venezuela, maintains that the TSJ ruling is null and void and therefore cannot be accepted. He lists the legal arguments one by one, but is keen to recall the Venezuelan Constitution. The Magna Carta contains guarantees for designing a peaceful roadmap, but for achieving the restoration of the decision of the majority.

Does all of the above mean that there should be no room for negotiation? On the contrary. Now more than ever, actors are needed to help de-escalate the conflict. But starting from one certainty: things in Venezuela could always be worse.

Returning to what Taraciuk raised, it is worth looking at the statements made by Presidents Gabriel Boric of Chile and Luis La Calle Pou of Uruguay. Both, of different ideologies, have agreed to reject the TSJ ruling because they know that what is at stake for the region is the stabilization of an authoritarian government that does not guarantee any governability, beyond that provided by the use of terror.

