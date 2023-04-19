The changing rooms of the Comedy Corral of Alcalá de Henares are an anthill of people. While they are being made up, various actors repeat their text over and over again. In another room, two other performers rehearse another scene. Among them there are two Max Estrella, two Don Latino and a Pisa Bien who is beginning to put on her eye patch. There is barely half an hour left for a particular one to begin bohemian lights. But this is not just any representation. It is the culmination of the brief but intense immersive experience of three celebrities who have never before participated in a play. Of course, they are not alone on the tables.

Combining dissemination and entertainment, the program At this rate (not) we premiere, whose first broadcast will be this Wednesday 19 at 10:00 p.m. on La 2, recovers the theater and the great Spanish classics for television. In the space produced by TVE in collaboration with Zeppelin (Banijay Iberia), three actors with great experience on stage act as mentors to 30 apprentices with no theater experience such as Juanma Iturriaga, Eduardo Navarrete, Arkano or Adriana Abenia. In the stalls of the Corral de Alcalá, one of the oldest in Europe and which since the 17th century has been a corral, neoclassical coliseum, romantic theater and cinema to return at the beginning of the 21st century as a theater after being restored, Floren Abad, director of the program, explains the format: “it is not a contest, it is not a talent, there are no votes. It’s a theatrical experience.”

Urbana Gil, director of the Society Area of ​​RTVE, insists on this character of experience and homage to the theater. “We are always looking for formats that combine dissemination and entertainment for the prime time, which is not easy, and we wanted to find something special with the theater. This was the perfect proposal to honor the theater and those who make it possible, especially the actors and actresses”, says Gil.

The illusionist Miguel de Lucas and the actor Ángel Ruiz review the text before representing their scene in a program of ‘A este paso (no) estremos’. Enrique Cidoncha

The three apprentices from each program arrive in Alcalá without knowing what play they are going to perform. They can play from García Lorca to Calderón de la Barca, Tirso de Molina, Valle-Inclán or Zorrilla. They discover it when they sit at the Italian table to read, together with the three mentors, the brief scenes that they will have to perform before the public only a few days later. The director, playwright, poet and actor Álvaro Tato is the theatrical consultant for the space and is in charge of selecting and adapting the three scenes, with additions and slight changes so that they reflect the meaning of the work. Behind the Italian table, each pair of mentor and apprentice prepares their scene separately.

The only thing left, on another day, is the general rehearsal in the morning and, after lunch, the moment of truth: the performance with the public. There is no repetition worth it, there is only one chance to succeed or fail. As support, the program makes available to the apprentices an interpretation teacher who helps them refine the text and the indications that the mentors have given them. Those essays are off screen and depend on the involvement of each apprentice. “It is an emotional journey. The theater reveals many things that you have inside. You come with a shell and it puts you in your place”, says Floren Abad.

Both he and Patro Yagüe, head of production, highlight the contribution of the Corral de Comedias de Alcalá to the program, in which some thirty people have worked, helped by theater staff. Although other options were considered, the production company finally opted for the space located in the Plaza de Cervantes in Complutense for various reasons, such as its small size, which makes it easier for the actors to feel more protected, and for the aesthetics of the place. Regarding the selection of the works, the channel and the production company worked together to choose the texts. Urbana Gil opens the door so that, if there are more deliveries of At this rate (not) we premiereworks and authors from other territories are included.

The actress Inma Cuevas and the athlete and coach Jorge Blanco, on the stage of the Corral de Comedias de Alcalá in the program ‘A este paso (not) we premiere’. Enrique Cidoncha

kamikaze theater experience

Cristina Castaño, Inma Cuevas and Ángel Ruiz are the three experienced mentors who are responsible for helping the apprentices build their characters, as well as participating in the scenes as actors and acting as stage directors. “She is being very beast, very gratifying, I am learning a lot from the tools that I have and that I see in the other. I have learned to work on frustration, acceptance, how wonderful it is to see how a person creates a character out of nothing”, says Inma Cuevas, who has participated in more than 40 theater shows, films like As long as the war lasts and series like face to face.

Sitting in a box after having finished the three brief scenes —of no more than five minutes each and preceded by an introduction by the mentors to place the audience in the action—, now Cuevas, Castaño and Ruiz talk about their experience on the program and reflect on the importance of theater. “It has been a challenge because this is not the real process of working in the theater. We need time for things to settle down. This is a kamikaze theatrical experience. You go back to adolescence, to the moment when we started working, and you promote something very important that sometimes we forget because our trade is loaded with work, and it is intuition”, says Ángel Ruiz, Max Award for Best Actor for the work Miguel de Molina naked and who played Federico García Lorca in The Ministry of Time.

Cristina Castaño and Adriana Abenia prepare to represent ‘Luces de bohemia’ in the program ‘A este paso (no) estremos’. Enrique Cidoncha

Cristina Castaño, who started in theater at the age of 20, with extensive experience in musical theater and known for her participation in series such as The one that is coming, when leaving class either toyboy, appreciates the opportunity to participate in a project that combines teaching and theater. “I had a certain respect for showing myself as a person, because I always show myself through the characters. But it is a theater program and for La 2, it was very protected, and it has that didactic part that was essential for me: making our culture, our authors, where we come from known. I have really enjoyed doing plays that I have not been offered, writing verse, making an era, characters outside of my profile that would never be offered to me”.

theater and television

The combination of theater and television is not easy. “Represent The life is dream It is not as attractive as a series or a program. Representing Lope or Zorrilla is not a success of Compartir on television”, reflects Castaño. All three praise the format’s ability to bridge the two worlds. “Both have had to sacrifice something. The theater has sacrificed part of the process, because the rehearsal process, if you’re not involved, is boring. And TV has sacrificed a certain immediacy”, explains Ruiz. “What is experienced live is not experienced in the cinema or at home. That is why the theater will never disappear”, completes Cuevas, who takes the opportunity to demand a greater commitment to promote theatre, culture and recognize the work of the actor.

From the left, Inma Cuevas, Jorge Blanco, Cristina Castaño, Adriana Abenia, Ángel Ruiz and Miguel de Lucas greet each other after representing three scenes from ‘Luces de bohemia’ in ‘A este paso (no) premières’. Enrique Cidoncha

That is precisely what the well-known characters who go through this program do, assess the difficulty of interpretation. “Everything seems like a world to them, learning the text, composing a character, finding the true emotion…”, says Ángel Ruiz. “They discover that they have to learn the text very well, that they have to start studying, and not all of them are trained. There have been surprises, from someone who has been touched by a text that was already known to people who think they have it very safe and arrive on stage and forget it. The theater puts us in our place”, says Cristina Castaño.

“Theater is a magnifying glass, and you can see what you are, you can see when you’ve worked, when you doubt, when you get emotional…”, completes Inma Cuevas, who compares her work with apprentices to that of parents with their children when they teach them to walk: “Suddenly we let go of their hand and you are thinking that they are going to fall, but then you see that they go down a step and they do not fall”. “Being a mentor has been a great responsibility,” adds Castaño. “I never felt prepared enough for the responsibility of teaching someone. But there is something intuitive about seeing where the other is, where he can go…”.

Life is a dream, The dog in the manger, Bohemian lights, Blood wedding, Don Juan Tenorio either Don Gil of the green tights are some of the works that will be reviewed in At this rate (not) we premiere. What has been the most difficult to stage? “The verse is complicated, but one of the ones that gave me the most respect was Blood Wedding, because Lorca has that preciousness in the word, that just saying it moves you, and everything that happens to the characters is with very pure emotions. I was afraid that it would be ridiculous in only three scenes, because sometimes the energy of the theater doesn’t carry over to the screen and it can seem very exaggerated. As an actor, when I go on stage to do a scene of Lorca I ask myself to go deep”, says Ángel Ruiz.

