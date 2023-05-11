Surely there are times when you don’t want to receive messages or calls, either because you want to rest, disconnect from the hustle and bustle of notifications, watch a quiet movie or play a game without being interrupted, and in the latter cases that means not disconnecting from the internet. Well now, thanks to this trick, it’s possible!

It’s been a long time since WhatsApp speaks of a “vacation mode” that is focused precisely on what we seek to achieve today, however, there is no recent news about it and we do not know if Goal keep working on it. There is also the “concentration mode” but it is only compatible with cell phones that have the operating system installed Android 10 or higher versions.

Today’s trick is the following. on your phone Androidenter the “settings” section, go to the “digital well-being and parental controls” section, choose the “concentration mode” option and go to “work time”.

This will open a window where you must press “edit” to be able to select all the applications except for WhatsApp. Now click on “done”. Here you can also choose the time in which the concentration mode is activated with a maximum of 12 hours. Now click on “Start”.

As you can see the color of the icon of WhatsApp changed color and you cannot access the application until the time you set is up or until you activate it again manually.

Via: msn

Author’s note: Don’t have Androidbut iphone has its own methods. I sincerely think that WhatsApp should not be used for labor matters, for that there are platforms like slack with better time control and notifications.