EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section openly for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

Latin America and the Caribbean are home to the greatest natural treasure on the globe. 60% of terrestrial life and the most biodiverse ecosystems live here, ranging from wetlands to coastlines, deserts, tropical forests, glaciers, or high-altitude Andean habitats. Although most of its extension is rural, eight out of ten Latin Americans live in cities and, in a few decades, cities have become the goal (or the only option) for many. Their growth is undeniable. But how to respond to the needs of the population without damaging the planet? The biodivercities —a concept that promotes biodiversity conservation as a central part of planning, land use planning and the socioeconomic development of cities— they are showing the demand and the need to think of sustainable development as the only possible one if we want to combat climate change.

“You cannot think of both elements [ciudades y biodiversidad] separately. The protection of nature offers ecosystem services that can be taken advantage of as long as it is thought of in an integral way,” says Emil Rodríguez, coordinator of urban development at CAF-Development Bank of Latin America. His organization has promoted the Biodivercities Network with the vocation to integrate both worlds. The objective is to transform cities into spaces that coexist harmoniously with nature; think about clean transport systems, resilient infrastructures or a greater number of urban parks or gardens in the heart of the metropolis.

The network, which aims to create new positive links between rural and urban areas and prioritize circular economy scenarios, has already been joined by 63 mayors’ offices in 11 countries in the region. From Ushuaia (Argentina) to Timbiquí (Colombia) or Niterói (Brazil), the challenges are the same, although with nuances and taking the riches of each territory as raw material: reduce the ravages of global warming. An example would be to continue exploring productive sectors such as tourism in coastal areas, but without leaving the protection of beaches in the background with respectful and long-term regulations.

A view of Ushuaia (Argentina), the southernmost city in the world. Threegen (Getty Images)

“It’s not that taking the path of conservation will be detrimental to progress,” adds Ángel Cárdenas, manager of urban development, water and creative economies at CAF. “It’s the opposite. We have to rethink how we approach the territory.” And the cities are the key. “The consequences of global warming in these areas are increasing; migratory pressure, floods… These have to be at the center of the climate debate”.

And this is part of the global agenda, not only in this region. The world’s cities occupy 3% of the land, but account for between 60% and 80% of energy consumption and 75% of carbon emissions. That’s why, the eleventh sustainable development goal (SDG) of the United Nations is linked to making these more inclusive, safe, resilient and green.

View from Piratininga beach in Niteroi, with Rio de Janeiro on the opposite side of Guanabara Bay. Marcos Felipe TD (Getty Images)

Barranquilla is a good example of the revolution sought by the network of biodivercities. The first major initiative of the Colombian coastal city was the restoration of the Mallorquín swamp in the Magdalena River estuary. This lagoon is separated from the Caribbean Sea by a narrow beach, and from the mouth of the river by a dam built to allow cargo ships to enter the port.

For decades, pollution decimated the swamp’s ability to capture carbon emissions and provide food for local communities. Even with several missteps, it conserves four species of mangrove —including the threatened red mangrove—, 81 species of birds, 15 of marine invertebrates, nine of fish, nine of amphibians and seven of reptiles. The new project includes sanitation works on the Magdalena River, and trails and infrastructure for sustainable tourism activities such as bird watching. “The interesting thing is that Barranquilla has incorporated this vision of the urban approach and is articulated with the national government,” says Cárdenas. What is sought with this project is to replicate this model in which local ideas are promoted, scaled and accompanied during their process.

Other examples of good practices are the recovery of the river in Lima, Peru, the preservation of lagoons in Niteroi, Brazil, the care of the arid zones of southern Ecuador, the initiatives of Las Palmas (El Salvador) to align with other municipalities to protect a large biosphere reserve, attempts to recover public spaces in Ushuaia (Argentina). “Biodiversity, strategically located within an orderly and comprehensive planning, can be an element of social transformation,” adds Cárdenas.

Isla Salamenca Park, in Barranquilla (Colombia), considered the “largest bird airport in the world”. Hugo Penso (EFE)

Create the city to live in

For citizens to benefit from the green turn of their cities, experts encourage them to be part of the change through participatory budgets and community boards. “It is very important that there is awareness among citizens and an alliance between us and local institutions to prioritize certain projects,” explains Rodríguez.

Worldwide, Barcelona continues to be one of the urban references. And it has been for less than thirty years. The spaces dedicated to pedestrians, the increase in green areas and planning focused on neighbors were achieved thanks to citizen participation.