Girls dressed in amazing dresses with long shots and low prices, golden earrings and hairdresser hairstyles. Boys in suit jacket, tie and bow tie. White and blue balloons, silver strip curtains, excited parents: there is a graduation at the Menéndez Tolosa High School in La Línea de la Concepción (Cádiz). But the focus of attention changes as soon as the most voted mayor in Spain appears at the door. Juan Franco, leader of the municipalist party La Línea 100×100, greets left and right, like a local celebrity. He congratulates the parents, but they return the congratulations with more enthusiasm for that surprising 75.18% of votes that have led him to win 22 of the 25 plenary councilors, one more than in 2019.

—Mayor, congratulations, could you give me a selfies with you? It’s because I want to tag him, huh.

—Of course, there would be more! Come, give me the mobile.

Almudena Pérez, from La Linea, does not let go of whether she voted for him, but she does not hide the illusion that leaving the graduation of her son with a photo of her councilor has just made her. Her partner, Gibraltarian Steven Cano, does not mince words: “If I could, I would have voted for him without hesitation.” She laughs and provides a key: “If he has obtained that result, it is because he gives him what the people want. He has caught the right point ”. Pérez is right. The agenda for this post-electoral Thursday afternoon includes the inauguration of the premises, the delivery of diplomas from the UNED classroom for the elderly and the aforementioned graduation. It seems as if the campaign had not ended because it is unusual for a mayor of a municipality of 62,900 inhabitants with so many open fronts —unemployment higher than 29%, drug trafficking problems, Brexit entrenched in Gibraltar…— to have time and desire to go to events like this, but the mayor swears that he has been doing it since he arrived, eight years ago.

“I go to the graduations of the five institutes every year, also at the beginning of the course, and I give them a talk about the city model. The campaign for 2027 began last Monday and it’s not that I have a sinister hidden plan, it’s just that I’m already on the streets. What is not worth doing is doing it only when you are 15 days away from the elections, then it is already too late ”, advances Franco. Even so, last season he broke some red Puma shoes with the 202 kilometers that he walked. He himself narrated it on his social networks, one of the spaces in which he feels so comfortable that he was even encouraged to campaign in the metaverse. There and in his already famous cafes —in which he convenes the neighbors who want to go in a place and at an hour— he has yelled at selling his management. From the new stadium, to the bullring, against the backdrop of an adjustment plan and an inherited debt that he took with 177 million and that this year will remain at 126.

The combination of a lot of street, people skills, management of social networks —to the point of being the inspiration for the humorous Twitter account @JFrancoEnjoyers— and management is not something that separates him from other popular mayors such as the socialist Abel Caballero, in Vigo, whom he has surpassed in percentage of votes. What has led Franco, a 47-year-old lawyer and municipal official, to distance himself from the rest is constantly acknowledging that his municipality suffers from problems of social inequality and poverty that lead him to have the worst life expectancy for behind Ceuta (79.3 years). He was also the first and only mayor of Campo de Gibraltar to warn that the area was suffering from the scourge of drug trafficking, to the point of intoxicating the younger generations in disadvantaged neighborhoods: “We couldn’t keep bowing our heads. We said ‘it does happen here and we have a serious problem that must be faced’. Part of it has begun to be solved with the security plan, but nothing has been done about the social. There are those who stop me asking for a job and he tells me ‘it’s that I’m going to have to end up getting into trouble [por el narco] and I do not want’. That is very sad”.

Franco has been able to sneak this raw, pragmatic message summarized in powerful headlines in all the national media that have wanted to listen to him. The opposition of the PSOE and IU made him ugly in the campaign and accused him of victimhood. Now, the re-elected mayor reaffirms that “the people have valued the recognition of the problem.” The only stain of the past 28-M is that the town continues to be installed in a high abstention rate: 53.36% of the 50,000 residents with the right to vote stayed at home. It remains to be seen if he would be able to get those people from La Línea out of apathy, if he managed to carry out one of his most viral occurrences: trying to turn La Línea into an autonomous city to achieve a different status from the State in the face of its problems and its geographical situation as border city. The idea has not gone beyond the popular consultation attempt, rejected by the Government, and now in the Supreme Court, after the appeal of the Linense City Council. “The alternative is that we continue as we are. The same I do not get anything, but I try. I am not going to let my people die of disgust, I refuse ”, he ditch annoyed.

Although he does not want to abandon that front, Franco is now adding another that he will resolve in the coming days. His victory has been so overwhelming that it has become a key to government, both for the Provincial Council of Cádiz and in the Association of Municipalities of Campo de Gibraltar. The mayor’s intention is to be flattered by the PP —with whom he already agreed to become Mayor in 2015— as well as by the PSOE —whom he supported in the previous mandate of the Provincial Council. “It is not necessary to be Machiavelli, we can govern with anyone. I see him close with both. It’s not an auction, but here it goes”, acknowledges the councilor, determined to be cajoled by the party that promises the most investment for a city that has been lacking investment for years by the Junta de Andalucía and the Government.

Barely an hour before appearing in the courtyard of the Menéndez Tolosa Institute for his umpteenth graduation, Franco embraces Carmen Bueno, this year’s UNED student to whom the mayor is going to present an attendance diploma. “I was so clear that I was going to vote for him that the other electoral envelopes that I received at home, I did not even open them, they went to the trash. He cares about the city and does something, the ones from before did nothing, ”explains the 73-year-old woman. The mayor appreciates his affection, but he also does not hide the “vertigo” that so much hope is placed on him. “Success cannot end up blinding you”, she blurts out almost as a self-recommendation.