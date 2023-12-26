The Members and veterans of the United States Armed Forces have the opportunity to seek naturalization under special provisions of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA), offering a special and more accessible path to US citizenship. Military members can benefit from naturalization requirements that, in many cases, are more flexible than general requirements for other applicants.

Eligibility for naturalization through military service can apply both during times of peace and during periods of hostility. Among the requirements to be eligible, Members and veterans of the Armed Forces must be legal permanent residents, be of good moral character, and demonstrate proficiency in English.as well as knowledge of US history and government.

The process to apply for naturalization includes the submission of Form N-400, Application for Naturalization, and, if they are on active duty, Form N-426, Petition for Certification of Military or Naval Service. Those who have separated from the Armed Forces must submit a copy of their DD Form 214, Certificate of Separation or Discharge from Active Duty.

What is the naturalization process for military service?

Applicants, once in process, must undergo a naturalization interview to evaluate their eligibility and confirm their knowledge of the English language, as well as United States history and government. The designated periods of hostility to obtaining citizenship by military service cover key historical events, from World War I to the present, such as the period from September 11, 2001 to the present. According to the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), The eligibility and flexibility criteria are as follows:

Naturalization requirements for members and veterans of the Armed Forces are more flexible than general ones. They can apply during times of peace or periods of hostility. They must meet conditions such as being a legal permanent resident, demonstrating good moral character and having knowledge of English, as well as the history and government of the United States.

There are special provisions that facilitate and make this path to citizenship easier and more flexible, recognizing your service and contribution to the country.

There are special provisions that facilitate and make this path to citizenship easier and more flexible, recognizing your service and contribution to the country.

Procedures to follow to obtain naturalization through military service

Complete and submit Form N-400, Application for Naturalization. For those on active duty, also submit Form N-426, Petition for Certification of Military or Naval Service. In case of separation, attach a copy of DD Form 214, Certificate of Separation or Discharge from Active Duty. Undergo a naturalization interview to evaluate eligibility and required knowledge.

