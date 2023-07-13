GT Talent it is the first contests that could allow you to become race car drivera real drivers! Let’s find out what it is pilot selection by GT Talent, le dates 2023what is the registration cost and how to participate in this particular contest whose winner will participate in a real car competition on the track!

How to become a race car driver

The GT Talent driver contest is an innovative driving program where ordinary people fascinated by the world of engines will fulfill their dream become racing drivers. The participants will compete among the most beautiful circuits in Italy and the winner will have the possibility of obtaining the ACI Sports licence and participate in the championship Mitjet Italy.

The GT Talent jury is made up of Giancarlo Fisichella, Claudia Peroni, Marco Cioci and Luca Filippi

The selections of the third season as well as in Italy also take place in Spain And France. Starting in July, GT Talent travels from the north to the south of the Bel Paese and, for each of the 7 selection stages, a jury, made up of Giancarlo Fisichella, Claudia Peroni, Marco Cioci and Luca Filippi.

Driver selection with racing cars

In the pilot selection of the GT Talent, the candidates will be able to take to the track aboard racing car respectable! The car park that offers the exclusive format boasts the presence of important sports cars, from Ferrari 458 Italy of the stages of selection ad Audi RS3, BMW Z4, Porsche Taycan, Lamborghini Huracán EVO And Abarth 595available during the hard-fought Semifinal, up to Ferrari F8 Tribute for the Final.

Ferrari F8 Tribute

How much does it cost to participate in the GT Talent selection

The registration price to participate in the GT Talent driver selection is €189.00. For this modest and affordable amount, you can experience becoming real racing drivers by obtaining the coveted prize of the competition that will allow the best driver of the contest to obtain the ACI Sport license and participation in the Mitjet Italia championship.

The best driver of the contest obtains the ACI Sport license and participation in the Mitjet Italia championship

Interested aspiring competitors, between the ages of 18 and 60, can register and view the regulation on GT Talent website.

GT Talent driver selection program

During the contest selections, the participants faced three skill tests: driving simulator with the Ferrari 488 Challenge on AssettoCorsa, skid car test on a Fiat 500 to simulate loss of grip and two laps on the track with the Ferrari 458 Italia to evaluate braking, corner entry and exit.

Test skid car on Fiat 500

In semifinalstests become more technical and complex: power oversteer managing the skid, overcoming a wall of water, induced skid without notice, skid car on a bowling alley, short track test with timing, karting test with free practice, qualifying and the race, and finally a final test on a long track.

GT Talent 2023 calendar

Listed below the GT Talent 2023 calendar consisting of 7 stages, which take place on the circuit of Castelletto di Branduzzo (Pavia), of Viterbo (International Circuit), Naples (Sarno International Circuit), Tazio Nuvolari (Pavia), Barcelona (Catalunya circuit), Madrid (Jarama Race Circuit), Montlhery-Paris (Autodrome de Linas). These are the dates on the calendar:

GT Talent 2023 calendar

The format was conceived and produced by CarSchoolBoxan expert company in the field of safe sports driving and has prominent personalities such as the former F1 driver as a jury Giancarlo Fisichella.

How a racing car is made

