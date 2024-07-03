Mafra with the “Maniac Days” organizes courses on car detailing for enthusiasts and true car maniacs with real lessons that open a window onto the world of car detailing by teaching the use of car detailing products. Maniac Line.

How to Become a DIY Car Detailer

Becoming a car detailer takes time, commitment and dedication. Maniac Days represent the first step to learn this fascinating profession in the automotive world, dedicated to the professional care of a vehicle.

After Milan, Maniac Days are coming to Rome in July with Matteo Torrisi

After the success of the events at Milan with Fede Perlam and Team Befuel, Maniac Days 2024 arrives in Rome with Matthew Torrisi in Formello (Rome), where the expert detailer of Ma-Fra is also present, Fabio D’Avenia.

Course to become a car detailer

The course aims to teach how to take care of the car and is a rich and engaging experience that focuses on several fundamental aspects to keep a car in impeccable condition. During the course, the following are addressed: three key areaseach of which plays a crucial role in the care and maintenance of the car.

Maniac Day teaches the techniques of professional car detailers

It starts with the external washinga fundamental aspect of car detailing. This does not only concern the superficial cleaning of the car, but also the protection of the car body to ensure a brilliant and long-lasting result. During the course you will learn the secrets of a thorough cleaning, the use of specific products and the techniques to avoid scratches or damage to the paint.

Moving inside the car, the course focuses on the techniques of internal washing. Here you will learn how to remove stubborn stainsdust and debris from seats, carpets and panels, keeping the interior always fresh and in perfect condition.

Technique for professional cleaning of car interiors

The phase of cleaning And decontamination complete the Maniac Days course program. This phase aims to eliminate surface contaminationsuch as insect residues, trees and atmospheric agents, which can damage the car’s paint. During the course, the procedures and the use of specific products are illustrated.

Furthermore, during 2024, the use of the latest news from Maniac Lineincluding theInsect Remover (specially designed to remove insects and stubborn dirt from car bodywork), the Rain Speed (a solution to create a thin hydrophobic coating on any glass surface) and the Waterless (an innovative product for washing your car without using water).

Maniac Days 2024 Events Calendar in Rome and Milan

The 2024 Maniac Days calendar is enriched with two events in July in Rome, at the Officina del Pilota headquarters in Formello (Viale delle Rughe, 127 – 00060), from 09:00 to 17:00. Places for each day of the course Manic Days I am limited: only 10 fans per date.

→ Saturday, July 27, 2024 ←

→ Sunday, July 28, 2024 ←

Previously, Maniac Days were held at the venue Befuel by Fede Perlam in the province of Milan, on Saturday 13 April, Saturday 18 May, Saturday 15 June and Saturday 29 June.

Each participant in the “Maniac Days” in Rome receives a bonnet limited edition Maniac Days – Officina del Pilota, a welcome bag containing Maniac Line products worth over 30 EURPilot Workshop stickers and the Certificate of participation at Maniac Days.

The Maniac Days are held in Milan in collaboration with Fede Perlam and the Befuel Team, and in Rome with Matteo Torrisi and the Officina del Pilota

Additionally, participants receive a 25% discount coupon on mafra.shop for the entire range of Mafra products and access to the private Facebook group “Mafra Club”the largest Italian group dedicated to car care and detailing. The Registrations are online. prices are discounted by 25% at 119.99 euros instead of 159.99 euros, with a saving of 40 euros.

What is car detailing?

Car detailing is a process detailed and meticulous cleaningrestoration and protection of a car to bring it to a state of perfection and beauty. It is much more than a simple car wash and involves a series of specific procedures aimed at improve the aesthetic appearance of the car and keep it in top condition. Car detailing can be performed on both new and used vehicles and usually includes the following phases:

Pre-wash: removal of dirt, debris and gross contaminants, such as mud and insects, from the car’s surface. Wash: complete cleaning of the bodywork, rims and tyres using specific products and washing techniques without scratching the paintwork. Clay bar or decontamination: using a “clay bar” or other similar products to remove encrusted contaminants that cannot be removed with traditional washing. Polishing: removal of surface scratches, dullness and imperfections from the paintwork to restore its original shine. Protection: applying sealants or waxes to protect the paint from weather, UV rays, and future contaminants. Internal cleaning: complete cleaning of the car interior, including seats, carpets, panels and central console. Interior restoration: treatment of internal surfaces to restore their shine and protect them from future damage. Glass cleaning: cleaning and polishing windows for optimal visibility.

Maniac Line products are specifically designed for professional car detailing

Car detailing is a service very much in demand both by car owners who want to keep their cars in perfect condition, and by those who want to prepare a used car for sale or improve its overall appearance. car enthusiasts They often turn to car detailing professionals to achieve impeccable results and a high-quality look for their cars.

The article How to become a DIY car detailer with Maniac Days comes from newsauto.it.

