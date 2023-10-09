Mafra presents “Maniac Days”a course dedicated to car detailing in collaboration with the youtuber Faith Perlam and the Team Befuel. These lessons are a window into the world of car detailing using the products of Maniac Line.

How to become a car detailer

Becoming a car detailer takes time, effort and dedication. The Maniac Days represent the first step in learning this fascinating profession in the automotive world, dedicated to the professional care of a vehicle.

Maniac Days events, car detailing course

The lessons are organized by Mafra in collaboration with Faith Perlam and the Team Befuelat the workshop Befuel in Via Filanda 12 Cornaredo a Milan.

Course to become a car detailer

The course to become a car detailer is a rich and engaging experience that focuses on several fundamental aspects of keeping a car in impeccable condition. During the course, they are addressed three key areaseach of which plays a crucial role in car care and maintenance.

Maniac Day teaches the techniques of professional car detailers

It starts with the external washing, a fundamental aspect of car detailing. This not only affects the surface cleaning of the car, but also the protection of car body to guarantee a brilliant and long-lasting result. During the course you learn the secrets of thorough cleaning, the use of specific products and the techniques to avoid scratches or damage to the paint.

Moving on to the interior of the car, the course focuses on the techniques of internal washing. Here you learn how to remove stubborn stainsdust and debris from seats, carpets and panels, keeping the interior always fresh and in perfect condition.

Technique for professional cleaning of car interiors

Finally, the cleaning and decontamination complete the framework of the Maniac Days course. This phase deals with eliminating surface contamination, such as residues of insects, trees and atmospheric agents, which can damage the car paint. During the course you learn the procedures and use of specific products.

Maniac Days event calendar

Until the end of 2023, there are still two dates available to participate in the Maniac Days course: the October 21st and the November 25th. Registrations are limited: for October 21st i places available there are 7, while for November 25th 15 seats.

All Maniac Days participants receive a Welcome Kit special that includes a product from the Maniac Line, a discount coupon for the purchase of other exclusive products and gadgets.

Maniac Days courses have a limited number of places

Plus you have the opportunity to spend a full day with Fede Perlam, Team Befuel and some of the best professional detailers, a unique opportunity to learn car detailing techniques directly from industry experts. The registrations are online.

What is car detailing

Car detailing is a process detailed and meticulous cleaningrestoration and protection of an automobile to bring it to a state of perfection and beauty. This is much more than just a car wash and involves a series of specific procedures aimed at improve the aesthetic appearance of the car and keep it in optimal condition. Car detailing can be performed on both new and used vehicles and usually includes the following phases:

Prewash: Removal of dirt, debris and coarse contaminants, such as mud and insects, from the surface of the car. Wash: complete cleaning of the bodywork, rims and tires using specific products and washing techniques without scratching the paint. Clay bar or decontamination: use of a “clay bar” or other similar products to remove encrusted contaminants that are not eliminated with traditional washing. Polishing: Removing surface scratches, dullness and blemishes from paint to restore its original shine. Protection: application of sealants or waxes to protect the paint from weathering, UV rays and future contaminants. Internal cleaning: complete cleaning of the car interior, including seats, carpets, panels and center console. Interior restoration: treatment of internal surfaces to restore their shine and protect them from future damage. Glass cleaning: cleaning and polishing of the windows for optimal visibility.

Maniac Line products are specific for professional car detailing

Car detailing is a service much in demand both by passionate car owners who want to keep their cars in perfect condition, and by those who want to prepare a used car for sale or improve its overall appearance. The car enthusiasts they often turn to car detailing professionals to achieve flawless results and a high-quality appearance for their cars.

