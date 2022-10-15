One of the most interesting matches of the quarterfinals is undoubtedly the confrontation between Rayados del Monterrey and Cruz Azul.
Both teams arrive at a good time due to the closure they had and that was demonstrated last Wednesday when they tied 0-0 at Azteca’s court.
However, a cement player mentioned having the key to defeating Monterrey in the second leg today at BBVA, where the ‘Machine’ has not been able to defeat the locals.
Jesús Corona was the one who at a press conference said the formula to beat the albiazules.
“We know that they will be at home, with their people, with the impetus to go forward and look for the result, so it will be important to take advantage of the spaces that they could leave on defense and from there go to look for a score and more spaces can be generated. ”- the archer mentioned.
“Of course it would have been better to take an advantage in the second leg, but it will be very important to start from the defensive order, we know the potential that our rival has, however, we finished at a good level, I think it is something important, now we have to improve the offensively because defensively we feel comfortable”, declared.
On the other hand, the Mexican did not miss the opportunity to talk about the operation of the cement team.
“We know that many things can be said in the environment and the opinions that can be held are very respectable, but I think it is very important to analyze what one has done individually and also collectively, so that from there we know how what needs to be improved”, finished.
Without a doubt, the table is set to have a good soccer game this afternoon, because both teams will go out in search of victory that will place them in the semifinals of our soccer.
