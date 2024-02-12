Get the United States residence, Also known as Green Card, it is a process that requires more than one procedure, including a medical exam which is mandatory.

When requesting the Green Cardthe interested party must undergo a medical examination that is carried out by a professional designated by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), a very important step for those who wish to adjust their immigration status in the American territory.

To make the medical examthe residency applicant has to present a series of documents, such as the Form I-693a government-issued photo ID, a record of vaccinations or immunizations, a health insurance card, and cover the application fee.

Additionally, it is very important to make sure the doctor accepts the applicant's health insurance plan, since many do not cover all parts of the exam.

At the examination, the civil doctor will make a complete evaluation of the Medical record of the person who is requesting the Green Carda physical examination, and testing for communicable diseases such as tuberculosis, syphilis, and gonorrhea, as required by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

When the medical examination has been completed, the person in charge will give the applicant Form I-693 in a sealed envelope, which must be presented in USCIS.

It is very important that the interested party ensure that they receive a copy of the completed form for their personal records before the envelope is sealed, because USCIS will not accept the envelope if it has been opened or altered.

Keep in mind that the medical examination is an essential step to obtain a Green Card and thus reach the goal of United States citizenship.

