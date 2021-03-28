We often get the feeling that twenty-four hours a day we are too short to do everything we want. And, in the end, since work and other obligations ‘eat’ us most of the time, we end up sacrificing our hobbies and those moments with loved ones, which are what balance us and give us strength to continue … Does this have a solution ? Yes, we must not resign ourselves: we can get much more performance per day by following some routines and avoiding very common mistakes.

“You have to be the ringmaster,” like that of a circus, sums up Kenneth Zeigler, a productivity expert who has worked to increase the efficiency of large companies (Toys ‘R’ Us, Hertz) and even the Federal Reserve of States. Joined. This means that we have to control what we do, not go around like a chicken without a head. For it, Zeigler points out two necessary pillars to get started: having realistic perspectives and having what he calls a ‘master list’, where we have everything written down.

For Marcos Razzeti, specialist in efficiency and digital business and CEO of Blue Hack Media Group, there is another basic point that we must bear in mind before facing the heap of tasks that each day reserves for us: we must question them. “Being productive, for me, consists of doing the right things (maybe some we don’t have to do), in the right way and at the right time”, Explain. Here are eight keys to make the most of the day.

We need a good routine to help us not spread out. At the end of our work week we must make a ‘planning’ (although it is not very detailed) of the following and put it in writing (there are apps like Google Calendar that help us, but, if not, on paper or in any document). We must leave ‘tied’ as much as possible what we are going to do. And then, day by day, further detail the next day. “If we don’t have a plan, we are investing time and energy in deciding what to do,” warns Razzeti. Isn’t it overwhelming to have everything scheduled to the millimeter? «The idea is to adapt it to your personality so that you feel comfortable. I, for example, am a very structured person and for me everything must have a ‘step by step’. But someone more creative must organize what is just and necessary, “says Razzeti.

“It is better to start early and leave on time than to start on time and leave late.” This is one of the key postulates of Zeigler, who emphasizes that «90% of productivity is achieved in the morning». In this period we are fresher, we are faster and we make fewer mistakes. That is why he advises doing the most difficult or laborious things at the beginning of the day and not at the end, which is what we usually do when something does not appeal to us. Razzeti agrees with him: the first four hours are the most productive. But there is a space that should be of special protection: Monday morning. It is when we are starting and organizing the week. If we put a meeting there – they must always be limited – or we lose this precious time, we will drag the consequences the following days, according to the lessons of Zeigler.

How can we take advantage of that start of the day? Razzeti points out that it is convenient to follow a strategy of ‘sprints’, which consists of doing intense work breaks with short rest times. A) Yes, We divide the hours into blocks of 50 minutes (in these periods it is 100% concentrated) and we leave 10 to rest (better if we get up). If it is difficult for us to maintain our attention for so long, the ratio can be 25 minutes of work and 5 minutes of rest. “The important thing is the concept of staying focused, which is one of the most important factors in productivity,” emphasizes Razzeti. According to Zeigler, attention drops precipitously within 90 minutes of concentrating, so there is no point in standing back and sitting for a long time.

In Spain “there is still the perception that it is more productive to work by hours than by objectives”, highlights Eva Rimbau Gilabert, professor of Economics and Business Studies at the Open University of Catalonia. As he adds, 86% of Spaniards think their lives could improve if they had the opportunity to work more flexibly. The presence of work means that, whether you are producing or not, you have to continue ‘tied’ to the chair.

4 Checks every thirty minutes

Although we have the day ‘controlled’, we tend to disperse. Therefore, it is convenient set an alarm every half hour to see if we are going through the hills of Úbeda. And return to the straight path if necessary. There is a trick to ‘reorient’ oneself: placing an object in our workplace – a plant, a doll, a painting … – to which we must direct our attention when we notice that it has gone for a walk. A kind of ‘magnet’. If you get distracted, ‘come back to it’ and refocus.

Yes, we have it all planned. The problem is that day-to-day life forces us to improvise, so Razzeti advises leaving a space for what he calls ‘firefighter’s time’, time that you are going to dedicate to ‘putting out fires’, that is, to taking care of unforeseen and browns that just fell on you. Of course, we have to assess the urgency of these matters. Here’s a clue: if it’s neither urgent nor important, let’s just forget about it. If we can fix it in five minutes, we do it and so we get rid of it. If it is not needed imminently, we leave it for ‘Firefighter’s time’, which can be placed at the end of the day so that it does not interrupt.

Yeah, it’s like ‘firefighter time’. We must plan this time in advance, because if we do not run the risk that the day to day devours this part of us and in the end we will run out of time for ourselves and ours. We will place this space where it suits us best, but we will try to respect it. Sport, better before starting work or at the end of the day. There are apps that allow you to exercise at home (fifteen minutes, thirty … whatever you can), so there is no excuse, although it is advisable to reserve at least three days a week to dedicate more time to physical activity.

7 Don’t be a slave to email

It is true that we cannot just ignore it, but neither can we look at it all the time and attend to everyone as they fall. Razzeti emphasizes this idea over and over again: every time we change activities, we lose attention, energy and time. That is why it is better to make gaps in your workday to look at email and whatsapp and answer messages. The best is first thing in the morning, at noon and at the end of work. If due to work demands we need to carry out these reviews more frequently, we allow five minutes every hour.

We review the tasks we had planned and see how many we have completed. What has gone wrong and why? What should we change? And we organize the next day learning from mistakes. And, in any case, first of all, we give ourselves a reward: we exercise, cook, play with our children, read, watch a series, go out with friends, eat an ounce of chocolate … that the next day starts again! the battle!

The enemies of efficiency But where does the time go?

“We have to avoid ‘shiny objects’: we call those things that take us away from focus and draw our attention,” says Razzeti. The main one? The mobile. Its simple presence affects the brain’s ability to retain and process information. “Mobile phones are a daily stimulus in our lives and the brain pays attention to them consciously or unconsciously whenever they are within our reach”, clarifies María José Acebes, neuropsychologist and collaborating professor at the UOC’s Studies in Psychology and Health Sciences. So better away if we want to concentrate. Razzeti advocates blocking electronic devices that mislead us and notifications at times. Yes, but what if it is impossible for us to ‘disconnect’ because we have to be reachable? «You can give someone your mobile phone and let them just let you know when it comes to an important issue. For example, an assistant or a friend or family member. The idea is to minimize the temptation to grab it and use it for something non-urgent. You can also disable most notifications except the fundamental ones, “he says. Multitasking (multitasking) causes a reduction in productivity and there are studies that suggest that it carries a cost to the global economy of 450,000 million dollars a year. As Diego Redolar, a neuroscientist at the UOC, points out, “when several tasks are carried out at the same time, the efficiency of the execution diminishes in a very accentuated way”. Multitasking is a myth. Neurologically, it is impossible. “When you try to do more than one thing at a time, you are shifting your attention from one place to another … and you pay a penalty,” confirms Razzeti.