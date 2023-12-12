Students can apply to be chosen to carry out professional internships in various federal agencies in the United States. and explore your career possibilities. Among the institutions that participate in the Pathways Internship Program, is the Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

The US Office of Personnel Management (OPM) is in charge of managing the USA Jobs site, where the different federal agencies publish their vacancies and employment opportunities. There people can also find the information necessary to participate in the Pathways Internship Programwhich offers paid work for those who are completing their studies.

“Uscis hires many students under the Pathways Internship Program. Our Student Trainees work in a wide variety of professional fields in our offices across the country. These are paid internships designed to allow students to explore federal careers while still enrolled in an educational institution,” explains the official Uscis website.

Regarding the qualities of work as an intern, the service indicates “the work can be done full or part-time and the schedules are usually flexible to facilitate compliance with educational requirements and professional development.” Uscis highlights that the availability of spaces for professional internships may vary and that the list of opportunities, with the complete description of responsibilities and requirements, is available on USA Jobs.

Requirements to participate in the Pathways Internship Program

“The Internship Program replaces the Student Professional Experience Program (SCEP) and the Student Temporary Employment Program (STEP). This Program is designed to provide students enrolled in a wide variety of educational institutions, from high school to the graduate level, with opportunities to work in agencies and explore federal careers while still in school and while getting paid for work done” indicates the OPM.

Uscis has special hiring programs for students, veterans and people with disabilities, among other categories.

To participate in the professional internship program it is important to be a student. Students from high school, university, professional, technical, vocational and trade schools, as well as participants in higher degree programs or other qualified educational institutions, can participate in this initiative. Applicants for a position through the Pathways Internship Program must be studying to obtain a qualified degree or certificate, says USA Jobs.

Being a student is not enough. It is important to highlight that Each position may include specific requirements according to the functions that the intern must perform.. When applying for a position through the Pathways Internship Program, you will need to follow the process outlined on USA Jobs, the site managed by OPM.

Benefits of being an intern in the Pathways Internship Program



“Students who successfully complete the program are eligible for conversion to a permanent job in the civil service”, explains the official OPM site. Thus, once the professional internship period is completed, the student could go on to obtain a permanent job or, in some cases, a temporary position for a period of one to four years.

In order to complete the program as an intern and convert their position to a permanent position, participants must: