Many etiquette experts frown on self-congratulation or bragging, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Remember that 17th century mathematician and philosopher Blaise Pascal said: “If you want people to think well of you, don’t speak well of yourself.”

However, he notes, research on social connection published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology found that hiding achievements can be counterproductive, especially when others discover them, as they may feel deceived and even insulted.

The Journal cites that Ovül Sezer of Cornell University’s SC Johnson School of Business has shown that “humble braggers,” those who make a habit of hiding their accomplishments with false discretion, ultimately turn out to be less likable people. for seeming insincere.

He points out that according to the “arrogance hypothesis,” our boasting is generally well tolerated as long as we are not putting others down to enhance ourselves.

So, he advises, when bragging about your job performance, it’s better to say, “I have an excellent sales record,” rather than, “I have a much better sales record than my colleagues.”

This means, he points out, that there are rules for bragging effectively.

“Whenever you tell the truth, avoid putting others down and acknowledge the obstacles you have faced.

“He should thus discover that his self-celebration is not only tolerated, but welcomed,” the paper notes.

