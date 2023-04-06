A single human sneeze can disperse on the order of a million microbes. It is true that they are simple biological organisms that we can only see with the help of a microscope. But they are alive. Normally, they don’t travel much: from our interiors to a handkerchief. Although if they have a good day and we don’t have time to cover ourselves, they can end up at the desk of the office mate or on the bald head of the man who is sitting in front of the bus. There is also the remote possibility that they could make an incredible, but feasible journey, much further, to the surface of Mars or Europa. And they can get there, if they haven’t already, before humans. They would just have to be so lucky to be in the mouth of, say, an aeronautical engineer working on a space mission.

There are many things about microbes that we didn’t know before. Now we have evidence from the study of it on Earth that there are some organisms known by the global name of extremophiles that they are capable of living and surviving in conditions that are intolerable or even lethal to most forms of life.

Years of study in astrobiology They have also tested the effects of outer space on the survival of terrestrial microorganisms: some are capable of withstanding the extreme temperatures, the continuous impact of micrometeorites and the high levels of radiation that exist outside our atmosphere. Through experiments that aim not only to torture these little “little bugs” to see how long they can last (the poor tardigrades have been done with everything and they survive almost everything, although perhaps not an impact with the surface of the Moon), but from microbial resistance to space we can learn a lot about life beyond Earth and use that knowledge for future exploration missions.

The first rockets and the mission apollo 16 They demonstrated, for example, that bacterial spores could survive deep space conditions, and later experiments corroborate that they can do so even for a long time, up to a year (LDEF; NASA’s Long Duration Exposure Facility) to 6 (EURECA; ESA’s European REtrievable Carrier). The survival of a variety of desiccation and radiation tolerant microbes under conditions similar to those on Mars has been tested in the EXPOSE experiment that ESA set up as part of the European technology exposure facility (EuTEF) outside the International Space Station. Furthermore, their reactivation upon return to Earth, their ability to resurrect so to speak, suggests that they are capable of repairing the accumulated damage to their DNA.

The question at hand today is that if these microorganisms are capable of staying alive in space then they have the potential to contaminate other celestial bodies and that implies that given the right conditions on the surface of another planet they would also have the possibility of resurrecting and proliferate. Avoiding precisely this is one of the main reasons why planetary protection protocols have been developed through an international organization called COSPAR (Committee on Space Research for its acronym in English).

Nearly every nation with an active space program has signed a treaty that sets out basic criteria based on where you’re going (Mars, the Moon, an asteroid, or back to Earth) and what you’re going to do (it’s not the same as passing by , than orbiting or landing on the surface) assigns specific categories depending on the risk of contamination. And that extends to the possibility of contaminating our planet with some biological specimen brought from abroad.

Thus all missions that travel to a body in the solar system are assigned to one of five categories, from one to five, with increasing risk. For example, 300,000 microbes are allowed to take off on a mission to Mars and it is assumed that when they arrive they will be biologically inert. But in certain regions of Mars many fewer particles are allowed. To put these numbers into perspective, an unfiltered room contains 1 billion particles per cubic meter and a clean room like those used in space missions has standards of 100,000 or fewer particles per cubic meter of air (this is with 0.1 sizes microns or larger).

The main objective of the planetary protection protocols is to reduce, since completely eliminating it is very difficult, the possibility of taking life with us in exploration missions to other bodies of the solar system. It would be a tremendous fiasco to make a trip of millions of millions of kilometers to the surface of another celestial body to detect, by chance, the life that we brought from home.

Cosmic Void is a section in which our knowledge about the universe is presented in a qualitative and quantitative way. It is intended to explain the importance of understanding the cosmos not only from a scientific point of view but also from a philosophical, social and economic point of view. The name “cosmic vacuum” refers to the fact that the universe is and is, for the most part, empty, with less than one atom per cubic meter, despite the fact that in our environment, paradoxically, there are quintillions of atoms per meter cubic, which invites us to reflect on our existence and the presence of life in the universe. The section is made up of Pablo G. Perez Gonzalezresearcher at the Center for Astrobiology and Eva Villaverresearcher at the Center for Astrobiology.

