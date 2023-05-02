This morning content was leaked from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom the long-awaited title for nintendoswitch whose release date has not yet arrived. Between images and even a stream that showed the first scenes of the video game, it seems that we are going to have to take care of ourselves more than usual to avoid spoilers, so we are going to give you some recommendations to take into account.

First of all, be careful when you see images of this game, the visual style is very characteristic so they will be easy to identify.

Block and unfollow accounts that are posting filtered content.

As an extra precaution, it’s okay to mute gaming-related words and hashtags. Don’t know how to do it, in the case of Twitter, they must go to the “Settings and Privacy” section within their profile. Then locate the “Content Preferences” option, in the next menu, scroll down and in the Security section you will find “Mute”, just above “blocked accounts”.

Here you can select “Muted Words” and add the ones you like: “Legend of Zelda” “#TearsOfTheKingdom” etc., press “save” and, voila”.

Via: nintenderos

Editor’s note: If you want to be extremely cautious, stay away from social networks for the next few days because there is never a shortage of those who enjoy watching the world burn.